Bill Belichick’s UNC QB Forced Into Tough Career Call After Unexpected Setback; Issues Statement

ByKamran Ahmad

Aug 28, 2025 | 9:44 AM EDT

The 2025 class for Bill Belichick at UNC showed clear signs of laying the foundations, as the legendary NFL head coach relied on 42 transfers as opposed to a focus on recruitment. The result was still impressive, as the head coach took an 80th-ranked class that now sits at 44th nationally. But the major rumblings in the recruitment world are showing in Bill Belichick’s 2026 class, with 36 commits already sealed and many more in the pipeline. Though one such legacy commitment has suffered a major setback.

Travis Burgress, UNC’s 4-star rated QB commit, has suffered a season-ending injury and will be sidelined for the whole 2025 season at his high school. “Playing under the Friday night lights at Grayson these past two years has been the experience of a lifetime. Unfortunately, due to the injury I suffered last Friday, I won’t be able to finish out the season with my brothers on the field.. This is just the start of my journey. I look forward to recovery, and I’m excited for the next chapter at UNC. Thank you again for all the love and support!” wrote Burgess on his X account.

Can Bill Belichick's transfer strategy at UNC overcome the setback of losing a star QB like Burgess?

