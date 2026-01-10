Billionaire Mark Cuban Fires Off Bold Demand to Curt Cignetti at Peach Bowl

The tension soars even more in Indiana’s showdown against Oregon as billionaire Mark Cuban takes the spotlight. The “Shark Tank” star and former Dallas Mavericks owner appears on GameDay after fueling Hoosiers with a massive NIL contribution. However, when asked what he expects in return, Cuban didn’t hesitate to lay the path for Indiana’s success.

“I just say win m————,” Indiana’s alum and booster Mark Cuban said to reporter Dominic Miranda before the Peach Bowl. “I’m the luckiest dude in the world, right? Like to be able to be in this situation and I know they’ll be good to me, right? And all that kind of stuff. Now I get the nice suite, I have to pay for it, but at least I get first crack at it.

But just to be able, the reward is when we win, just every Hoosier fan, everywhere, my buddies, my boys, right? I played rugby at IU, so all my teammates, a bunch of them are here, flew in from all over, all my buddies like that I grew up with, went to IU with, lived with in Dallas, my room, they’re all here, they all flew down.”

Mark Cuban is a proud IU alum who graduated from the business school in 1981. Now, he is using his financial resources to strengthen the team’s roster. He is doubling down on his support for Indiana’s 2026 transfer portal cycle, investing heavily in it.

Cuban’s financial backing comes on top of his previous contributions, which include $5 million for a sports center and $6 million to fund Indiana’s Rugby club. Although the exact amount of his investment in football is not known, it is intended to boost their chances of competing at the highest level with top players. And in return, all he wants is for Indiana to win.

To thrive in this new era of college football, teams need to double down on NIL and the transfer portal, and Curt Cignetti cracked it perfectly. With Cuban’s support, the Hoosiers NIL collective teams are already adding key pieces from the portal. They got former TCU starter Josh Hoover, K-State edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi, and Michigan State wideout Nick Marsh.

On top of it, Cuban’s urge for Indiana’s success comes from Curt Cignetti’s success with the team. Under him, they gained historic milestones, including their first Rose Bowl win, multiple double-digit wins, the No. 1 overall ranking, and their first Heisman Trophy winner in Fernando Mendoza. They also made their first-ever playoff appearance in 2024.

Riding the same momentum, Indiana is already making Mark Cuban’s wish come true against Oregon. Going into halftime, Indiana holds a massive edge of 35-7 against the Ducks. Limiting them to under 10 points in the first half. Let’s wait and see if that dominance continues till the end or not.

But for now let’s know about Curt Cignetti’s new contract.

Curt Cignetti on verge of getting a massive pay raise

Curt Cignetti wasted no time in cashing in on Indiana’s historic rise. Less than three months after signing a new heavy raise contract with the team, he triggered another pay review, and all thanks to his playoff semifinals berth. A clause in his October deal now forces Indiana to negotiate his salary into the top three coaches nationally or risk losing him.

Indiana’s Peach Bowl semifinal appearance activates that cloud. The contract requires the university to act within 120 days of the CFO semifinal game. If they fail to negotiate in good faith, Cignetti’s buyout drops to zero, which gives him complete freedom to leave and choose another team.

His October raise brought his average annual salary to $11.6 million, which placed him behind Kirby Smart and Ryan Day in 2025 salaries. However, Lane Kiffin’s $13 million move to LSU pushed him down to the top three, which makes the clause unavoidable.

This clause mirrors a strategy once employed by Nick Saban at Alabama to remain among the highest-paid coaches. Now, his excellent playoff wins against Alabama and Ohio State back his case too. Now, let’s wait and see how far Indiana goes to keep their leader close to Bloomington.