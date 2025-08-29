Billy Edwards Injury Update: Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Receives Bad News

Billy Edwards is down. Luke Fickell is concerned. Wisconsin fans are holding their breath. That’s the environment at Thursday’s opener against Miami (OH). The Badgers’ senior redshirt QB went down with an injury in the first half. On August 28, Pete Nakos didn’t waste time announcing the concerning update on X. “Wisconsin QB and Maryland transfer Billy Edwards in the injury tent with a non-contact injury and is now headed to the locker room,” he wrote. That’s never the start anyone wants to see.

Billy Edwards, a 6’3, 215-pounder, didn’t look entirely out of control on the way off the field, jogging with a noticeable limp. But limp or not, the spotlight had to shift. Danny O’Neil slid under center as the Badgers clung to a 3-0 lead, suddenly becoming the guy everyone was counting on to keep the offense moving.

It’s a tough blow for Luke Fickell’s squad. Billy Edwards transferred in from Maryland after a Wake Forest stint, and last season he proved he could sling it with 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, nine picks over 11 games. If he’s sidelined, Wisconsin’s offense could instantly become a story of what could’ve been as Danny O’Neil steps into the unknown.

The question now is how long will Billy Edwards be out, and can Luke Fickell’s Badgers survive without their top gun?

This is a developing story…