Billy Napier Breathes Sigh of Relief as SEC Rivals Face Week 1 Concerns

Billy Napier has to feel like the college football gods finally tossed him a lifeline. Florida’s camp injuries have been a talking point all summer. DJ Lagway’s body has been acting like a crash-test dummy, and now DL Caleb Banks is hobbling around in a boot. Yet as Week 1 closes in, the Gators somehow avoided disaster. Meanwhile, SEC rivals are limping toward kickoff. For a coach walking into a make-or-break season, that’s close to divine intervention.

While Gator Nation sweats every limp and strain, David Waters of Gators Breakdown is pointing out the silver lining in his August 17 episode. After the final fall scrimmage, he laid it out plain. “There were no injuries as far as this scrimmage goes,” he said. “So that’s the most important part that we will take away from this final scrimmage for the Gators for the 2025 fall camp. That there were no more injuries to add to the list.” For a roster already walking the thin line between potential and panic, that was the news Billy Napier needed to exhale.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Florida came through camp without scars. Caleb Banks, who had 4.5 sacks last season and earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week against Ole Miss, was spotted in a boot and is considered day-to-day. Star freshman edge LJ McCray is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. David Waters noted, “We’ve avoided, knock on wood, the major injury so far at Florida, and we’ll see where it goes.” For Billy Napier and Co., that’s enough to keep the optimism alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s the QB question. DJ Lagway, the 5-star face of Billy Napier’s future, already has the Mr. Glass jokes circulating. Shoulder, hamstring, core, and then calf. The sophomore QB himself pushed back, saying at SEC Media Days, “I’m not an injury-prone guy.” But words only go so far when your medical chart looks like a CVS receipt.

AD

ESPN’s Chris Low summed it up bluntly. His development has been stalled by injuries, raising the “lingering question” about whether he can stay healthy. Florida fans saw flashes of why DJ Lagway was the No. 1 QB in his class, but until he can string together practices, let alone Saturdays, the Gators’ offense remains more of a concept than a certainty. But here’s where Billy Napier gets another breather. He’s not the only one.

Billy Napier and the SEC injury roulette

“It’s not just a Florida thing. Injuries are happening everywhere,” David Waters said. And some teams have it worse than Billy Napier’s squad. Alabama just lost its leading rusher, Jam Miller, for at least a month. Georgia’s got linemen and backs in boots. Tennessee already ruled out a freshman defensive back and is sweating over Mike Matthews. Even Oklahoma took a gut punch, losing wideout Jayden Gibson for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Team Player Name Position Injury Details Status Alabama Jam Miller RB Upper body (suffered in second scrimmage) Out (First month of the season) Arkansas Cam Ball DT Elbow (surgery recovery, braced in camp) Questionable (missed spring, limited) Florida DJ Lagway QB Calf strain (precautionary, returned to practice on August 2) Day-to-day (expected Week 1) Florida Caleb Banks DL Undisclosed (mounting injuries theme) Questionable Florida LJ McCray Edge Lower body (sidelined in camp) Questionable (not season-ending) Florida Dallas Wilson WR Undisclosed (sidelined in camp) Questionable Georgia Tate Ratledge OL Ankle Questionable for Week 1 Georgia Roderick Robinson RB Undisclosed (injured entering camp) Questionable (likely to miss Week 1) Georgia Daniel Calhoun OL Undisclosed (injured entering camp) Questionable Georgia Christen Miller DL Undisclosed (injured entering camp) Questionable Oklahoma Jayden Gibson WR Knee (significant, fall camp) Out for season Tennessee Mike Matthews WR Knee (issues in camp) Questionable Tennessee Jermod McCoy DB Hamstring (prep injury) Out likely for Week 1 Texas Andre Cojoe OL Knee (torn ACL, fall camp) Out for season

The unlisted teams reported no injuries.

Still, timing is everything. Waters put it best, saying, “Maybe it is a blessing in disguise now that we have Long Island, that we have USF and not Utah, not Miami to kick this season off.” Florida’s September schedule isn’t murderers’ Row. It’s a ramp-up. That matters. By the time LSU comes calling, the expectation is that DJ Lagway’s calf is healed, Caleb Banks is back in rotation, and LJ McCray is terrorizing QBs again. For Billy Napier, it’s less about style points in Week 1 and more about arriving healthy for the heavyweight fights ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So Billy Napier breathes a sigh of relief. But if DJ Lagway goes down again, or if the injury bug bites deeper in SEC play, that sigh might turn into the sound of the Swamp growing restless.