Billy Napier Delays Quarterback Call Despite Major DJ Lagway News

No one needs to make an impact this season more than Billy Napier, but DJ Lagway’s uncertain status just makes it worse. Florida’s 2024 season faltered early, stumbling to a 4-5 start after defeats against Miami and Tennessee. But Lagway’s emergence after Graham Mertz’s injury turned things for them. He led the Gators to five wins in their final six games, dismantling SEC defenses and concluding the season with a bowl win. Now, Lagway’s injury casts doubt on his availability, and Napier has yet to identify a clear backup. With the season opener fast looming, the critics are circling louder than ever.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway participated in team drills Monday for the first time since training camp started, providing a significant lift to the No. 15 Gators as they gear up for their season opener. While still in a non-contact jersey, Lagway joined 11-on-11 drills after a left calf strain in July sidelined him to individual work for three weeks. This marks progress for the Heisman hopeful, who also sat out spring practice due to a shoulder injury after sports hernia surgery. Yet even with all developments, his return timeline hangs on a thin thread.

DJ Lagway’s recovery presents Billy Napier with a dilemma: start his star in the opener or hold him back to protect his health for tougher games. The Gators don’t want to risk re-injury in a game they should win, anyway. And it looks like he’s still pretty confused. “Yeah, it’s still very much a battle. You know, I wish I had more clarity, but I don’t. So, we’ll continue to work with that group this week. And hopefully, the closer we get to game week, the more clarity we’ll have. So, still nothing clear-cut,” Napier said to the media.

Look, missing out on a player who completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Gators to four straight wins sure hurts. But what if he plays, and Napier has to manage his snaps? That’s when they can also rely on graduate transfer Harrison Bailey’s experience or turn to Yale transfer Aidan Warner and freshman Tramell Jones, ensuring offensive continuity. And let’s not forget that one of them is already proving his caliber.

That’s right. Bailey, who joined Florida from Louisville in January, completed 29 of 43 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns, showing his caliber. But even with all the development and warning signs, Billy Napier is putting all his hopes on Lagway, as Napier insists that he’s progressing well, pointing out his strong week of practice followed by a series of throws and movements. “And obviously he’s hitting, you know, he had a great full stack of throws last week, four days in a row,” Napier said to the media. So, now you know why their future squarely sits on Lagway’s health status.

But even if his offense lies in a big question mark, his defense is already making big moves!

Billy Napier praises his defender

Billy Napier continues to express confidence in his defense, this time highlighting linebacker Aaron Chiles. Despite Shemar James’ departure for the NFL, Napier believes Florida’s linebackers can anchor the defense in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Chiles, a highly touted recruit, has impressed throughout fall camp, already challenging Florida’s offense.

After practice, Napier emphasized Chiles’ emergence as a key player, stating, “I’m very impressed with Aaron. I think Aaron Chiles is a guy who was not mid-year last year. We lose sight of that. So he showed up in June and was able to play as a rookie last year and got some significant experience, and I think he learned from that experience.”

The hype’s real, as Aaron has gained crucial experience as a freshman in 2024. He played in every game, contributing at outside linebacker and on special teams, totaling 22 tackles and a sack. However, he’s really elevated his game this offseason. In Florida’s closed scrimmages, Chiles recorded four potential sacks and forced a fumble, indicating he’s adapting to SEC speed.

The concerning aspect? Florida’s 2025 schedule is a wild ride—a gentle start against LIU and USF, a far cry from last year’s Miami opener, but the intensity ramps up quickly. Weeks 3 and 4 see the Gators on the road at LSU and Miami; though challenging, neither is a guaranteed loss, considering Miami’s issues and LSU’s reliance on transfers. Week 6 brings a daunting Texas team to the Swamp. Then the SEC gauntlet begins: Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are all ready to compete. And of course, it concludes with FSU—no breaks, no easy wins.

Now, everything lies on Billy Napier’s decision on his offensive leader because that’s where the problem lies.