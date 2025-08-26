Billy Napier Gives Big DJ Lagway Update After Dealing Offseason With Multiple Injury Setbacks

After an 8-5 season, Gators fans are looking for a deep playoff run in 2025. But the team’s future hinges on DJ Lagway, though concerns about his health have loomed large this offseason. Several injury setbacks have fueled anxiety among the fanbase and intensified pressure on Billy Napier. But a recent update on Lagway can be a potential turning point for the franchise.

DJ Lagway has battled through shoulder and lower-body issues that limited his throwing in the spring. A recent calf injury during Fall Camp put him in a boot, raising questions about his management going into the season. Considering his injury history, many wondered if Florida will ease Lagway into the regular season to protect him or will they turn to someone else.

But that’s not the case anymore. As Billy Napier made it official, naming Lagway as the starting quarterback. “DJ is the starting quarterback,” Napier said. “DJ has been a 100-percent participant here for several days. I think he gets better every day. He’s having a lot of fun playing football and competing. Think he’s smiling a lot more often now.” Lagway’s full participation in 11-on-11 drills further cemented coach Napier’s point.

The schedule has gifted them an easy starting opponent. The LIU Sharks are an FCS program that hasn’t had a winning season since moving to Division I in 2019. This opening game could give DJ Lagway and the Gators a chance to settle in while protecting their star quarterback. With expectations increasing in Gainesville, the Gators staff know they need Lagway healthy to reach their potential this season. Best part? His practice sessions are already making a big difference, and it’s clearly visible.

Even his teammates could spot it. As running back Ja’Kobi Jackson spoke about how the quarterback affected the team’s energy levels and leadership style. “Just the energy and the competitiveness he brings to the team every day. He’s a great player to have on the team and a great quarterback to have … just the vibe he brings,” Jackson said. “Just seeing how he attacks his day and seeing him early mornings, one of the first ones here. Just being a leader already as a freshman.” There’s a reason why Billy Napier and his squad have immense trust in Lagway’s game.

This guy took over as the starting quarterback in 2024 as a true freshman and quickly showed why Florida is so optimistic about his future, even though injuries limited his playing time. Lagway notably missed the game against Texas due to another late-season setback. Despite the obstacles, Lagway completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions in his first year, adding 101 rushing yards. And now he’s back for another electrifying season. And it’s not just the offense that’s stepping up.

Billy Napier has a clear goal for his secondary

Well, this season, Billy Napier aims to build a championship defense, and he’s already taking big steps towards it. Since arriving, there have been flashes of brilliance, like the Utah upset in 2022 and wins against ranked Tennessee and Ole Miss teams. But consistency has been an issue. “We are on a mission here to play championship-caliber defense,” Napier said. “It’s one of the things that we have failed to establish here since I’ve been the head coach.” His comments emphasize that raising the defensive standard is key to Florida’s 2025 goals.

The Gators’ defense has been steadily improving, but it’s still not quite at the top tier. Napier’s Louisiana teams reached No. 11 nationally, but Florida’s defenses have ranked No. 87, No. 78, and No. 44 from 2022 to 2024. To push this growth, they’re using practice challenges, including interception targets. Momentum from last season reinforces Napier’s confidence in the defense’s potential.

Florida ended 2024 with a four-game win streak, racking up 19 sacks. The high point was a 31-11 win over Florida State, with eight sacks and five forced fumbles. “Defensively, we were lights out,” Napier said after the rivalry win. The defense also dominated in the Gasparilla Bowl, holding Tulane to under 200 total yards and snagging three interceptions.

Leadership and communication were key factors in the team’s improvement. Sophomore linebacker Myles Graham became a standout player and a vocal leader. Alongside Graham, linebackers Grayson Howard and Aaron Chiles make up one of the country’s best linebacker groups.

But with that, the team also got stronger physically because of immense focus in the weight room, led by strength coach Tyler Miles. The team lost over 200 pounds of fat and gained 700 pounds of muscle overall. With improved depth, physicality, and focus, Coach Napier may have brought Florida’s defense to such a level that they dominate opponents in 2025.