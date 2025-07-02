Billy Napier Hit With DJ Lagway Ultimatum as Florida Makes Major Announcement

DJ Lagway has become more than just a QB in Gainesville. If you’re talking about Florida football in 2025 and you don’t mention this sophomore’s name in the first breath, you’re doing it wrong. Because right now, Billy Napier’s coaching future is directly linked to the health, play, and presence of his star playmaker. In fact, you could call it the DJ ultimatum. Folks know where there’s no Lagway, there’s no lifeline for the Gators.

Florida insider David Waters didn’t mask DJ Lagway’s importance during his appearance on 3 Man Front in a new episode on Jox 94.5 on July 1. “I think DJ Lagway is worth a whole lot,” he said. “He’s one of the main reasons that Florida is picked to be a lot better this year and we’ve seen all the preseason magazines come out in the last month or so and DJ Lagway’s on the cover of those. And you go read coaches’ thoughts and honest coaches’ thoughts and DJ Lagway is the reason we think college Florida can be a college football playoff contender.” No doubt there right? Just ask the preseason magazines.

Florida’s floating in the Top 20 in every major preseason poll. Billy Napier’s team is No. 17 in Phil Steele (seventh in the SEC), No. 15 in Lindy’s (seventh in the SEC), and as high as No. 11 in Athlon’s (fifth in the SEC). All of them see the same thing which is a stacked Gators squad with a budding superstar leading the charge. DJ Lagway went 6-1 as a starter last season and ended the year riding a 4-game win streak that included a Gasparilla Bowl beatdown of Tulane. He averaged 10 yards per attempt as a true freshman. That’s not the only good news.

DJ Lagway’s already been pegged as the No. 4 QB in the SEC by USA TODAY’s Blake Toppmeyer, who dubbed him “a big play waiting to happen.” As David Waters added, “I think pairing him with an experienced offensive line were four or five returning. You know what you’re going to get in the run game and some really some real high potential with some young wide receivers there… I think if Florida’s going to reach its SEC potential, it’s possible college football playoff potential. DJ Lagway is going to be a huge reason for that.” So if he’s is the engine, then what’s around him?

Florida turns heads with major announcement

A major announcement dropped from Florida with Athlon Sports’ release of its preseason All-America and All-SEC teams. Ten Gators made the All-SEC list including three who earned national honors. That includes not just the known names, but some serious breakout potential too. Star center Jake Slaughter headlines as a First-Team All-American, anchoring an O-line that returns four of five starters. Tyreak Sapp (third team defense) and Eugene Wilson II (fourth team offense) also picked up All-America nods.

The other seven honored players include second-team Jadan Baugh and Austin Barber on the offensive team and Caleb Banks on the defensive team. And then, there’s Grayson Howard, Devin Moore, and Bryce Thornton. While DJ Lagway wasn’t named an All-American (yet), he was listed fourth-team All-SEC. And that’s just more fuel for a QB entering his first full season as the guy.

So if DJ Lagway stays healthy and plays up to his 5-star billing, Florida’s not just a threat. They’re a storm coming for the SEC elite. But if he falters or falls? Billy Napier’s rebuild risks collapse.