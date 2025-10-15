Billy Napier Makes Opinion Very Clear on DJ Lagway’s Future Growth After QB Was Upset With Squad

It’s no secret that Billy Napier’s future hinges on the outcome of the Mississippi State clash. And in his scheme of things, DJ Lagway is his last resort to save his job. But criticism pertaining to Lagway’s performance over the season has given him another set of growing pains. But Napier is standing by his star QB, as he makes his opinion crystal clear on Lagway’s future.

Lagway’s off-season hit a rocky start. A shoulder injury, strained calf, and sports hernia (surgery)put a shaky steep climb, as he entered the season-opener with a reps deficit; The making of a 2-4 record, and Gainesville’s heart throbbed with pain. Remember the LSU clash, where late misthrows and five interceptions got him under the fire? David Pollack’s critique sliced like a hot knife, “I can’t live with horrible decision-making,” and Lagway’s promising train from 2024 appeared to derail soon enough. But Napier had always had his back.

“Not only did he miss spring,” Billy Napier defended his QB at the SEC Teleconference, calling it a unique challenge for him. “But he also missed the entire training camp; I do think that he started practicing about 10 days before the opener.” But over the weeks, his steady improvement has filled the Gators’ depleted confidence.

“I think you’ve seen him improve each week,” Napier added. Against Miami, he was sacked four times, threw zero interceptions, and had a QBR of 26.3. But Texas got him rolling again. zero sacks, one interception, and a QBR of 95.7. Lagway threw 21 completions on 28 attempts for 298 yards and scored two TDs, but had zero interceptions. And Napier has not given up on Gator’s redemption arc. Well, didn’t he pull it off last year as well?

Positive about the future, he says, “I think you saw it last week, the way he started the last two weeks here, Texas, Texas A&M. I think he’s starting to get closer to being 100 percent, and that’s just a product of the reps. I think we’re starting to play better around him.” More reps with the roster, better the sync.

But if only the Texas mode could stay for a longer time. The next week, the Aggies hammered them to a 34-17 loss, with Lagway recording three sacks, with 21-0f-37 passing attempts. The rest of college football might pour in their biting criticisms, but a coach never gives up on his players. Napier continued. “I’m watching every day. I watched him yesterday, and he made some incredible plays in practice yesterday that got me excited.”

Napier is still trudging through the skeptics’ symphony, and his boys, still kicking hard for him. But Lagway’s disappointment towards the locker room is another storyline churning out at Gainesville.

“We are beating ourselves:” DJ Lagway disappointed

With an upsetting loss of 17-34 against the Texas Aggies, Lagway was not satisfied with his roster. “It’s not about the teams that were playing. We’re beating ourselves,” he had said post-game. For a guy who raked in a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great Eight list and an honorable mention from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, after the Texas win, the following week had been a disaster.

Although in the first fifteen minutes, the offense was rolling, scoring TDs on their 1st and 3rd drives, racking up 14 points, but… so did the Aggies. With Dallas Wilson and Amir Jackson’s TDs, the first quarter wrapped up 14-14. But then the Gators saw no action until the clock bled into halftime. A field goal in the third quarter, and that’s it. The last three quarters registered only 158 yards on 61 plays, and the fast-paced attack fizzled out like wet firecrackers. 17 points to Aggies 34, and the Swamp saw another defeat.

LB Myles Graham said, “We’re close, but close ain’t good enough.” Lagway reacted, “It’s not about the teams that were playing. We’re beating ourselves.” Napier’s predictable play-calling aided the Aggies’ defense in knowing Florida’s next move, mounting pressure on Lagway.

“We weren’t able to run it effectively, and then when we did throw it, we didn’t protect,” these were the words of Napier, who is cradling a $21.3 million (per USA Today) hot seat.

So, can the matchup against Missouri State revive the optimism?