Billy Napier Receives Major Announcement in $13.8M Jaden Rashada Lawsuit – Report

Jaden Rashada’s legal battle against former Gators head coach Billy Napier and Florida staff for $13.8 million in NIL has officially moved forward. The court has ultimately set the new trial date for the lawsuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to U.S. District Court records, jury selection for the lawsuit is set for July 20, 2026. The court had ordered an approximately two-week trial to begin immediately after jury selection, through July 31, if a settlement is not reached before that date. The trial will be held before Judge M. Casey Rodgers at the U.S. District Court in Pensacola, Florida.

Rashada, a five-star QB from the 2023 class, filed a lawsuit in March 2024, suing former Florida HC Billy Napier, UF booster Hugh Hathcock, and Florida staff member Marcus Castro-Walker. The QB claims that they promised an NIL deal worth over $13.8 million. Per the directions, Rashada signed with the Gators in December 2022 but was granted a release from the NLI a month later and moved on to Arizona State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Rashada subsequently filed a 37-page complaint alleging NIL promises. The QB claims he turned down a $9.5 million offer from Miami before flipping his commitment from there to Florida. However, the only payment they made was $150,000 from Hathcock. On the other hand, Miami booster John Ruiz denied that the offer was made.

In December 2024, multiple motions to dismiss the case were heard. While the court dismissed a lot of claims last April, the fraudulent misrepresentation, aiding and abetting fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and negligent misrepresentation claims were retained.

Reports indicate that Napier was scheduled to take a deposition earlier this month but was granted a motion to delay it to mid-February due to weather conditions in Charlottesville, Virginia. As the new trial dates are in, we need to wait and watch how the case unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This high-profile lawsuit is exactly the kind of situation new enforcement bodies are trying to prevent, as the College Sports Commission (CSC) recently issued new guidelines to crack down on NIL violations across the sport

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

‘CSC Memo’ to stop third-party NIL violations

The College Sports Commission, which serves as a new enforcement body for NIL, is reportedly taking big steps to prevent NIL violations. Last year, the head of the College Sports Commission issued a “Third‑Party NIL Rules Reminder” to NCAA school ADs, reminding them of the NIL and revenue-sharing rules.

They also announced that they would conduct investigations into suspicious NIL deals, including alleged promises and arrangements that restrict student‑athletes from transferring to other schools. The commission has already cautioned schools about the penalties and consequences of unreported or improperly structured deals, and a memo has been circulated.

“I think we’re in a much stronger place on enforcement overall and on investigations; if we have that participant agreement signed, I think it matters a lot,” CSC Chief Operating Officer Bryan Seeley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2025, CSC issued the “University Participant Agreement” to allow it to oversee and give legal force to its enforcement decisions. However, incomplete responses from schools led to the formation of an investigation unit to track NIL violations.

The crew will now investigate deals that lack a valid business purpose, unreported NIL deals, and deals that restrict athletes’ rights to transfer. However, it’s still unclear whether the CSC intends to undergo investigations and issue warnings even for unagreed major collegiate programs.