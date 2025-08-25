Billy Napier’s Florida Reportedly Closing In on 5-Star Flip From SEC Rival Under Hot-Seat Pressure

Flips were nothing new for Billy Napier; they became part of his recruiting DNA. Last cycle, he pulled off a wild stretch, flipping double-digit prospects in just 2 weeks. Yes, 4- and 3-stars from Miami, USC, PSU, Auburn, and Texas suddenly traded colors, and Florida’s class rocketed from “good, not great” to a top-11 national haul. Although Napier admitted the grind was tough, even joking, “I don’t like it, to be honest with you. I think I’d like all those guys to commit to us back in June.” But in the end, he credited Florida’s stability and improved play on the field, saying, “Once we proved those things, it led to, ‘Hey, this is where we want to be.'” And now, with Florida’s 2026 class still lacking a five-star, the flip game looks like Napier’s best card to play.

On the August 24 episode of Rivals, Josh Newberg pressed GatorsOnline’s Corey Bender with the big question: if Florida flips a five-star, who’s the name to watch? Bender didn’t hesitate. He pointed straight to an SEC rival. “I think right now I think the name to focus on is Bralan Womack, who just committed to Auburn. He’s this five-star safety, and obviously, I think people will probably be like, ‘Why so early? Why mention him?'” Then came the explanation.

“He just committed to Auburn. Well, I think, depending on how Auburn’s season goes, and Florida, you know, has a really good season, I think it’s a guy they can maybe probably lose from the Tigers. Just depending on how, you know, with Hugh Freeze’s job security, if that ends up becoming an issue depending on their season,” said Bender. Here’s why Womack matters.

Womack isn’t just another name on the board; he’s the nation’s top safety in the Rivals300 and the No. 13 overall recruit. Last fall, he put up video-game numbers. On defense, 39 tackles and eight interceptions. On top of that, on offense, 1,045 receiving yards and 13 TDs. And for good measure, he took both a punt and a kick to the house on special teams. So, a true three-phase playmaker. But here’s the twist.

Bender pointed out that safety isn’t even a top priority for Florida after landing Lagonza Hayward and Hylton Stubbs in the last cycle. Still, he noted another name to monitor, Devin Jackson, a former Oregon commit. Even with Jackson currently locked in elsewhere, Bender believed Florida could crank up the pressure. So, in his view, the Gators were more than willing to chase another flip if the opportunity opened. Here, Bender pointed out that Bralan Womack’s bond with Florida runs deeper than most might think.

“He loved Vinnie Sunseri—probably one of his best relationships, maybe his best. And that obviously could play a big role,” said Bender. In fact, even before Womack’s Florida visit earlier this year, the Gators were already in line to make his top five, all because of Sunseri. Although Florida came up short, Bender noted they may have quietly finished second. And the late buzz reminded Bender of another case, “like it was with Lagonza Hayward last cycle. He was committed to Tennessee, but Florida just kept chipping away until they eventually got him late.” So, for Bender, the takeaway was clear.

Florida isn’t backing off from Womack. “The relationship is very strong, and I know when it comes to revenue share in NIL, Florida can make a big push. So, we’re going to keep tabs on him throughout the season, depending on how Florida and Auburn both play,” added Bender. Now, while Napier’s flip target seems clear, the twist is that he finds himself on the hot-seat list, right alongside that SEC rival’s coach.

Florida HC’s hot seat is heating up

Year four is make-or-break for Billy Napier in Gainesville. Look, after a rocky start that saw 14 losses in his first 2 years, he steadied the ship with an 8–5 finish in 2024. Still, a 19–19 overall record isn’t cutting it for Gator Nation. And that’s why On3’s Ari Wasserman has him sitting right atop the hot seat list. However, the challenge? Florida faces the toughest schedule in the nation: Texas, LSU, Miami, Georgia, all lined up. Now, with DJ Lagway at QB, there’s hope for upsets, but for Napier, hope alone won’t save his job. And it’s not just Napier; Auburn’s HC landed on that list, too.

Here’s the thing: Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he’s coached; just not yet at Auburn. Two years in, his record sits at 11–14, with a bowl loss in 2023 and no postseason last fall after a 5–7 finish. Following that, Wasserman placed him No. 3 on the hot seat list, pointing to Auburn’s “terrible quarterback play” and Freeze’s own missteps in the transfer market. On top of that, the Tigers loaded up this offseason with portal talent, including QB Jackson Arnold, but 2025 is make-or-break. If Freeze can’t finally deliver on The Plains, he may be trading the headset for more time on the golf course.

Now, with both Napier and Freeze sitting on the hot seat, the spotlight shifts to the flip game: can Napier steal Auburn’s 5-star, or will Freeze hold the line and shut the door?