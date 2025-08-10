Billy Napier Scrambles for Plan B as Fresh DJ Lagway Injury Intel Rocks Florida

If you’ve been around Florida Gators football long enough, you know there are two things you can’t take lightly: the humidity in Gainesville and the hype around DJ Lagway. After all, the former five-star freshman put the Gators back into the talk of big teams in 2024 with clutch performances. Fans are again excited to watch their star QB back in action in the upcoming season.

And honestly, who can blame them? The guy’s got an arm that could probably knock the mascot’s head off from 40 yards away, if he wanted to. He came as a savior for the Gators, who have been suffering from a poor run for the past few seasons. The embarrassing 17-21 record from 2021-2023 clearly indicated the team’s struggles. But the 8-5 season in 2024 came as a relief, thanks to Lagway. He’s the favorite heading into fall camp, but it hasn’t been smooth.

Lagway was notably absent from Saturday’s full scrimmage, still sidelined, riding a walking boot during training, though he did participate in seven-on-seven drills. As per reports from On3, he’s still not 100% fit after recovering from a calf injury. Fans would be praying and hoping to see Lagway back on the field as soon as possible, and not just fans; even HC Billy Napier himself might be worried. Lest we forget, the head coach still having a job has a lot to do with his QB1. However, not all is doom and gloom. Reports indicate Lagway is back throwing, working with receivers and tight ends, showing he’s about 75-80% healthy, and making steady progress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his part, Billy Napier is preparing for a future where he may have to utilize multiple QBs during the season. Over a week ago, he had addressed the issue of depth at the QB position. “I think the big thing would be, we’re going to have to play complementary football, regardless who’s playing quarterback.” He continued, “I mean, if you do your homework here, 85 percent of the time, the team is going to play with the two-quarterback. History is the best indicator of the future.”

AD

Last year, the Gators had to use three QBs due to injuries. Heading into the 2025 season, Billy Napier has full confidence that DJ Lagway will recover from his injuries. “When he gets back, you know, he’ll be just fine. I mean, he has had a great attitude towards it, and I think we’ve got to help him manage expectations a little bit as well. But, in general, I think, one day at a time, being present and executing the plan for each day. I think we’ve got to help him with that,” the head coach said on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But that doesn’t mean you don’t prepare for the unwanted scenario of Lagway missing some games. Either at the start or later in the season. The backup battle suddenly becomes much more than gossip; it matters.

If not Lagway, then who? Gators eye backup QB battle closely

Behind the scenes, the battle for backup QB1 is heating up, and it’s anything but boring. Harrison Bailey and Aidan Warner have been working reps behind Lagway. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing around 240 pounds, Bailey bounced through Tennessee, UNLV, and Louisville before landing in Gainesville. In the 2024 Sun Bowl, he threw for three touchdowns and earned MVP honors, then entered the portal and chose Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Aidan Warner, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, the 204-pound redshirt sophomore from Winter Park, showed flashes too, completing 21 of 50 attempts for 228 yards, with three interceptions and a rushing TD last season. But the whispers are that Bailey might be edging ahead for the No. 2 role, but nothing is settled. Florida fans are watching this subplot carefully because if Lagway’s leg lingers, someone from this duo could be thrust into the spotlight sooner than expected.

DJ Lagway’s health remains Florida’s most pressing storyline, but the Bailey-Warner duel is a critical insurance, too. You can also add Tramell Jones to the mix. However, no one wants their best player to get injured just before the season kicks off. And honestly, it’s better for Florida that Lagway gets recovered quickly and gets back to his job to continue his last season’s dominating run.