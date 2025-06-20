Billy Napier’s Gators Favorites to land No.1 DL After CJ Bronaugh Commitment

Just when you thought Billy Napier‘s seat was getting too warm to sit on, he’s on fire in a different trail. Recruiting. In just a matter of days, Florida has pulled in a double-header with 4-star OT Tyler Chukuyem and 3-star OT Javarii Luckas. Just days before that, a couple of 4-stars said yes to orange and blue — DL JaReylan McCoy and RB Carsyn Baker. But that flip of an in-state 4-star CB is a cherry on top. And maybe, that could lead to an even bigger win.

With CJ Bronaugh in the bag, all eyes shift to James JJ Johnson, the No. 1 DL in the nation for 2026. And according to a national recruiting analyst, Billy Napier and the Gators might be in the driver’s seat. In a new episode on On3 Recruits on June 19, Steve Wiltfong joined Josh Newberg to drop a huge recruiting intel on Florida’s 2026 class pursuit. “Florida’s in a great spot for number one defensive lineman James JJ Johnson,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke around Georgia early in his process but this one may be coming down to Florida and Miami as he continues through his process.” If prediction machines are any indication, it will only be a matter of time until another commitment drops into The Swamp.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Tulane vs Florida DEC 20 December 20, 2024: Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during a time out during 1st half the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between the Tulane Green Wave and the Florida Gators at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Tampa Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241220_faf_cg2_025.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree334526

While Miami may still be in the mix for James Johnson’s commitment, On3 RPM gives the upper edge to Billy Napier. Compared to the Canes’ 17.0%, Florida has a 32.1% chance to land the 6’2.5, 285-pound Northwestern High School 4-star standout. As the nation’s No. 47 player and No. 6 player in the state of Florida, he would be a crucial win for the Gators, who are building a strong local pipeline. His latest official visit to Gainesville on June 13 left a good impression, as you can see from his statement, “Everything with Florida has been good.”

Scouting reports on Johnson read like a blueprint for destruction. Per 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, JJ is an “explosive defensive tackle with all the fixings to make a living up front… Added almost 25 pounds to a frame that stretches just over 6-foot-2 between sophomore and junior seasons and should eventually carry 300 pounds or more.” His ability to shoot gaps and bulldoze through contact makes him an instant-impact guy in the SEC trenches.

Stats don’t lie. In 2024, he racked up 60 tackles, 29 TFLs, five sacks, and five QB hurries across nine games despite missing some games due to a knee injury. He helped North Fort Myers reach the regional semifinals of Florida’s 5A playoffs before transferring to Miami Northwestern HS for the 2025 season. He could be one of Billy Napier’s in-state pride like CJ Bronaugh.

Billy Napier makes headlines by flipping CJ Bronaugh

On Wednesday, CJ Bronaugh officially flipped from Nebraska to Florida. The Winter Garden product had 26 offers, including Penn State, FSU, and Mizzou, but Gainesville just felt right. “I really like the culture that Florida has. The school is in a good area, has good facilities, and is in the SEC,” the 6’1 CB told Swamp247. Florida DBs coach Deron Wilson deserves flowers for this one. He’s been relentlessly building that bond since day one.

“Since Coach Wilson has gotten to Florida, he’s been hitting me up a lot to let me know I’m important to him,” CJ Bronaugh said. “He’s a really good person. If you put coaching to the side, he’s just a really good dude to spend time around.” And then there’s Billy Napier’s family-first touch, and the Gators simply overwhelmed Nebraska’s pitch. Ranked No. 99 overall and No. 12 among CBs nationally, he isn’t just a flip, he’s now the face of a Gator class that’s risen to 13 commits and sits 13th nationally.

With a cornerback lockdown and a defensive line domino on the verge of falling, Billy Napier’s cooking something serious in the Swamp. And if JJ Johnson ends up rocking orange and blue, that defensive front just might be the scariest in college football by 2026.