Billy Napier’s 2028 WR Target Inks Five-Figure NIL Deal With Trading Card Company

Welcome to the new era of NIL, where standout high school athletes are building their brands long before college. One of the latest to make headlines is a 6’3.5″, 210-pound talent who just signed a five-figure trading card deal! With programs like Florida under Billy Napier already eyeing him, his name is quickly rising on everyone’s radar. So to say, NIL isn’t just changing the game, it’s giving rising stars the platform they’ve earned. Curious who this talent is? Well…

It’s none other than elite 2028 wide receiver recruit Brysen Wright, who just took a major step into the NIL era by signing his first trading card deal. Despite not even entering college, this sensation has scored an impressive deal. This partnership with Wild Card marks the company’s first move into the high school athletics market. “This is Brysen’s first trading card partnership,” said Dan Everett of ESM, who’s representing Wright.

What makes this deal even more special is that the five-figure deal will pay Brysen Wright a “first-round NFL WR rate per autograph,” Everett said. Needless to say, this deal puts Wright straight into the national spotlight. But it’s not just his NIL deal that makes his resume strong. The Mandarin star already holds offers from powerhouse programs like Florida Gators, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, and Florida State. Now, one can understand why there’s so much buzz around him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 NIL (@on3nil) Expand Post

AD

And the hype train does not stop here. Scouts are already calling dibs on Wright’s skills and caliber, which makes him an impressive young talent in the nation. “He’s incredibly physically developed at this early stage and is a smooth mover at his size,” said Charles Power, who is Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings. Look, the hype around Brysen Wright is uncanny, and there’s a reason behind it. He is the only 2028 prospect who holds an early four-star rating. And that’s no small feat.

That combination of size, athleticism, and polish makes him one of the most buzzed-about prospects in the nation. Even Wild Card’s VP of talent acquisition, Jay Claud, couldn’t hold back his praise for him: “Brysen Wright may be the best amateur wide receiver in the country not named Jeremiah Smith. And he is 14.” Now, with a deal in hand and teams going crazy over his skills and gameplay, Wright might turn into a future MVP player in college football. So, now you know why Billy Napier is pushing hard to get his commitment.

But looks like he is not the only one rooting high for Brysen Wright’s commitment.

Billy Napier’s top WR targets lean towards Ohio State

For now, Ohio State can be a major threat for Billy Napier‘s top-WR target, as he visited them in June and even made waves during the OT7 Playoffs. That’s right; this guy recorded seven touchdowns, including three more in the final game. On top of that, Brysen Wright’s freshman season explains the early hype around him. His resume is built strong with 31 receptions for 646 yards and 8 TDs, highlighted by an incredible 114-yard, two-touchdown performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That resume forced many to compare Wright to Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State’s top 2024 recruit. While this might seem like a lot to live up to, Wright welcomed the pressure. “It inspires me a lot to come and fill in his tracks and just do what he did,” Wright said. “I can basically just do what he did, have a very outstanding freshman year, and just keep going on from there.”

Now, apart from the comparison, Brysen Wright also embraced his moment in Columbus, eager to impress after receiving an offer from Brian Hartline. Even while battling a groin injury, he powered through the camp to show his potential in front of Ohio State’s staff. “It’s a privilege to be at such a great school with a strong coaching staff and history of developing top players,” Wright said.

Look, Wright knows development is key, and sees Ohio State as the ideal place to hone his skills. The Buckeyes’ renowned wide receiver program is a major draw. “Going to college, what you want is to develop, right?” he asked. “If you come to Ohio State, they’re very good. Develop. They can get you to the league as they’ve done very many years with other receivers.” This belief fuels Wright as he looks ahead to his sophomore year and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s wait and see if Billy Napier can change Brysen Wright’s mindset or not.