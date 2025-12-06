Blake Baker’s $3M LSU Decision Was Not About Lane Kiffin as True Reason Behind Career Move Confirmed

HC Lane Kiffin hoped DC Blake Baker would keep LSU’s defensive strategy intact, but the coaching carousel wouldn’t cooperate. After Jon Sumrall left for Florida, Tulane began circling Baker as a potential play caller. However, after days of speculation, the 43-year-old put the rumors to rest and reaffirmed his loyalty to the Tigers.

As per sources, Blake Baker has decided to stay with LSU with the expectation of competing at the highest level and even keeping the hopes alive of a national title now that Lane Kiffin has taken the helm. His decision made the LSU fans really happy, to the point that the Tigers’ front office couldn’t help but increase his pay.

The new reported contract will make him the top 3 among college assistants with an average salary of more than $3 million, as per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. The financial aid is a reward for his loyalty towards the program and not just because of Lane Kiffin’s addition.

“Blake Baker’s decision to stay with @LSUfootball was largely based on loyalty to current players & recruiting class,” Jacques Doucet tweeted.

