Blaming Ex-Fiancé for Broken Engagement, Deion Sanders’ Daughter Turns to Faith as Ugly Past Gets Stirred Up

Nobody likes to be reminded of nasty breakups. Especially those that had the world as an audience. Deiondra Sanders fired back at her ex’s ex this time, as rapper Dreezy reflected back on her history with the estranged couple. The influencer was only just getting back into the rhythm of things after a very dramatic feud with Jacquees. With Dreezy picking at Deiondra’s wounds, an attack was very likely incoming.

Deiondra Sanders was ready for anyone and everyone who was coming at her when she first accused Jacquees of infidelity. She went for him, DeJ Loaf, and even Jacquees’ mother, Rosie Thompson. But a year before that, she was in another dramatic showdown with Jacquees’ ex, Dreezy. Unfortunately, Jacquees is the villain of the story, no matter which side comes out with their take. Dreezy revealed that the artist had been wanting to get back with her while he was still with Deiondra. To that, the latter replied on X, “Why would he switch out a dime for a penny?”

An ugly back-and-forth transpired between the two, including some name-calling. It’s been a year since that showdown, and the drama couldn’t stay in the past for long. Dreezy scratched at it once again on The Jay Hill Podcast. “That was a situation where I was in a relationship with a guy for six years, and a girl was introduced to me by this guy during a birthday trip. Next thing I know, she was pregnant,” she said. Deiondra Sanders made herself known in the comments with a fiery response. “Never been introduced. Never shook hands. Didn’t even start dating him till she was locked up in jail and he told her what it is.”

And it didn’t end there. The last time Deiondra Sanders went accusing people on the internet, she was called crazy. This time, she set the record straight. “I’m not speaking on this situation anymore, but don’t play with my character. We know the truth. Y’all be blessed,” Deiondra added. Dreezy wasn’t playing around the last time. She let the text screenshots do the work, which has Jacquees red-handed. The rapper warned her much before the DeJ Loaf drama played out. Unfortunately, Deiondra’s relationship met a quick end, despite her and Jacquees welcoming Snow.

Deiondra has also revealed that her relationship with Jacquees was already on thin ice. She revealed on an Heir Time episode that she was only with the rapper for the sake of their son. And it does get a little harsh for Deiondra, because Jacquees put a ring on her finger. However, she’s also worked her way past this troublesome year and is relying on her faith to find some balance in her rocky life.

Deiondra Sanders is firing back at Dreezy in an indirect attack

Faith runs strong in the Sanders family. Dad, Deion Sanders helped instill that value early on, and it’s something that all his children hold close to themselves. Deiondra, too, turned to her faith as she navigated her troubling future post the breakdown of her relationship. Her latest tweet might also be a veiled dig at Dreezy. “Soon as you start doing God’s work here comes the devil tryna lie, kill and destroy! I serve a mighty God. I will prevail,” she said.

Deiondra Sanders, in the past year, gave birth to her son after a deeply troubling pregnancy, went through postpartum depression, and dealt with a broken engagement. She continues to suffer from health problems. The silver lining in all of this is, of course, her son. But she has only now begun to get back into the groove, avoiding talks about her failed engagement as much as she can. That topic becomes inevitable, but she approaches the situation far more sensitively now than she did then.

However, the breakdown of her relationship is still a fresh bruise. Now that Dreezy once again stirred the pot, it automatically drew Deiondra Sanders back to the chaos. Will this be the end of this renewed spat between the two? Or is someone gearing up to paint the other in a bad light?