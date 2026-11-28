One Utah fan’s heart gesture caught the broadcast camera, and her friends started laughing. Then viewers noticed the girl beside her and began sharing the clip, turning her into a much bigger part of the story.

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Utah beat West Virginia 52-28 on November 27, but the game wasn’t the only thing people were talking about afterward. The camera caught a Utah fan in the middle of a football game, and she gave it exactly the kind of moment a director hopes for: a big smile, a heart made with her hands, and two friends laughing beside her.

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Then Chad Fisher posted the clip on X with a short caption: “Cameraman think he slick.” The joke landed. But as the video made its way around social media, viewers started paying less attention to the woman in the red Utah jacket and more attention to the girl sitting beside her.

The clip came during a game that had plenty happening on the field. No. 2 Utah beat West Virginia 52-28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Nov. 27, finishing the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in the Big 12.

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The sellout crowd of 51,544 watched the Utes put up 38 points in the first half alone. Quarterback Devon Dampier had the kind of night that usually owns the highlight packages.

He completed 17 of 21 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns, then left the game in the third quarter with Utah well ahead. Braden Pegan caught five passes for 134 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play after halftime.

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Utah also got a 92-yard punt-return touchdown from Creed Whittemore in the second quarter. The Utes scored on all five of their first-half possessions, turning the finale into a celebration of an unbeaten regular season.

And somewhere in the middle of that, the broadcast found a fan who seemed happy to be part of the show. In the clip shared by Fisher, the blonde woman in the red jacket notices the camera, smiles, and forms a heart with her hands.

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Her friends laugh along. It is a harmless, cheerful bit of crowd footage, the kind of quick shot that normally disappears once the next snap begins. The post’s replies, however, took the joke in another direction

Cameraman think he slick. pic.twitter.com/h7dbtWENdP— Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) November 28, 2026

Instead of discussing the fan’s gesture, several users singled out the friend seated at the top right of the frame. That shift is part of the strange life of a televised crowd shot. The camera may have one person in mind, but viewers have the whole frame.

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A reaction can become a meme, a face in the background can take over the conversation, and a few seconds of live television can outlast the game’s actual highlights on social media.

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Moreover, this isn’t the first time people have taken note of a female fan captured on the TV camera. During Ole Miss’s nail-biting season opener against Louisville on ESPN/ABC, the cameras found Sara Smith in the crowd.

For a few seconds, she sat with both hands locked behind her head, the familiar “surrender cobra” pose of a fan convinced the game was slipping away. Smith, an Ole Miss graduate from Knoxville, Tennessee, is studying to become a physician assistant.

Viewers soon tracked her down online, and she switched her Instagram account to private. The next day, she posted a TikTok titled “Yes, that was me,” sharing some of the stranger DMs that had flooded in since the broadcast.

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ESPN’s cameras picked out Peyton Blomquist in the stands at The Swamp during Florida’s upset of Ole Miss. The brief shot soon spread online, and viewers began looking for the young fan behind it.

Blomquist was an 18-year-old Florida freshman and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She didn’t stay anonymous for long, posting on Instagram to confirm she was the woman from the broadcast.

Blomquist’s follower count also took off, climbing from fewer than 10,000 to four times that number as the attention kept coming. Then, in early October, a clip showing a blonde woman in a red top watching Houston take on Texas Tech began circulating on X.

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The post drew plenty of attention, but people soon started questioning whether she had ever been at the game. The footage didn’t line up with the actual TV broadcast, and no one could find stadium photos or other evidence confirming she was there.

As more people checked the clip, the belief spread that the woman had been created with AI. Now, though, the Utah blonde girl has gone viral, and many are asking about her credentials. A significant number of people are now reacting to her friend, sitting on the right.

The first reaction went straight to the girl in the top-right corner, praising her appearance with the phrase “turbo chad genetics.” Another user focused on her jaw and wrote, “The fu—g jaw on the top right holy s–t.”

A third user posted a LeBron James meme to punctuate the same point. “Top right,” the user wrote. The comments are mostly jokes and exaggerated internet slang, but they followed a familiar pattern.

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A broadcast camera gives viewers a brief look at people who never asked to become part of the game’s online conversation. The internet then turns that accidental exposure into its own little event.