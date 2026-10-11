Blonde FOX Reporter Goes Viral, Draws Wild Comments Over Leather Outfit at Missouri-Texas A&M 

Reporter Taylor Burr again caught attention on social media after sharing a sideline photograph from the Missouri Tigers’ game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. The FOX4 Sports reporter’s leather outfit quickly became a talking point, with fans responding to her look and her presence covering the SEC showdown.

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Burr posted the photograph while working at the game, where Missouri delivered a convincing 27-6 victory over Texas A&M. Although the Tigers dominated on the field, the reporter’s game-day appearance sparked its own conversation online, with commenters offering compliments and predicting a bright future for her broadcasting career.

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“Slayyy girlie !! That outfit is sooo cute too, omg!!,” a user wrote.

One fan enthusiastically praised Burr’s outfit, making the fashion choice a central part of the response to her sideline photograph.

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“She looks great,” another wrote on a similar note.

The fan kept it simple, offering a direct compliment about the FOX4 reporter’s appearance.

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“In two years she’s doing ABC games. More talented than she is visually appealing,” a fan wrote.

One reply looked past the photo. The user said Burr could land a spot with a major national network within two years, and that her talent mattered more than her looks.

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“I find her informative,” one more fan wrote.

That comment moved the focus to her work as a reporter and her coverage, not how she looked.

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“Florida journalism is putting out rockets non stop. She is my new favorite,” a comment read.

Another fan connected Burr’s background at the University of Florida with the quality of journalists emerging from the school, while declaring her a new favorite.

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Burr accompanied her image with a caption that captured the atmosphere of college football’s biggest weekends.

“SEC Saturdays never disappoint,” wrote Fox4 reporter Taylor Burr on X.

Burr graduated from Florida in 2023 and started at WCJB-TV20 in Gainesville. There she covered the Gators and their baseball and softball College World Series runs, and she also worked as a weekend anchor and sports reporter. She picked up experience with NBC’s Golf Channel too. At FOX4, her beat includes the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and Kansas City Current.

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On the field, No. 14 Missouri improved to 5-1 with its second straight win. Jamal Roberts did the heavy lifting with a career-best 34 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns. His one-yard score late in the third quarter was awarded after a video review, and he added a 54-yard touchdown run with 2:49 left. Austin Simmons threw for 147 yards and found Cayden Lee on a 32-yard touchdown.

Texas A&M, now 3-3, scored only on two field goals from David Olano, from 53 and 27 yards. Marcel Reed went 19-of-39 for 189 yards with two interceptions and was sacked three times.

“We thought we had a decent plan of some things we felt like we could execute well, but clearly we didn’t,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said in the post-game presser.

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Elko called the loss a missed opportunity and took responsibility for it. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the game to a boxing match, with the running game slowly wearing the other side down.

“When you have an identity, you just keep playing to your identity and figuring it out,” Drinkwitz said. Simmons was honest about his own night. “It wasn’t my best game,” he said, and he credited the offensive line for its work, especially in the run game.

The Tigers visit No. 9 Mississippi on October 17, and Texas A&M hosts The Citadel. For Burr, it was one more SEC Saturday on the sideline, and this one got noticed.