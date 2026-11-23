Texas crushed Arkansas in its final regular-season home game, giving Longhorns fans plenty to celebrate. But the 45-3 blowout wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention in Austin. A familiar political figure returned to campus, mingling with students and cheerleaders on the sidelines before an unexpected moment stole the spotlight.

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However, it was a brief moment during a group photo that ended up getting attention online. As several Texas cheerleaders gathered around a visiting politician for a picture, one blonde member of the squad appeared to step away just before the photo was taken. The clip quickly made its way across social media, leaving viewers to wonder whether she was deliberately avoiding the picture.

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“Looks like one Texas Longhorns cheerleader did not want to be a part of the photo op with Senator James Talarico at the game on Saturday. Good for her 👏” Sports analyst Jon Root shared the video on X on November 22.

The moment happened during Texas’ November 21 matchup against Arkansas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns came away with a convincing 45-3 win, improving to 9-2 and extending their winning run to five games.

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In the video, a group of Texas cheerleaders can be seen posing with U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico. While the others remain gathered around him, one cheerleader walks away and appears to make sure she is outside the frame when the picture is taken.

The clip soon attracted different reactions. Some viewers believed the cheerleader was intentionally avoiding the photo, while others suggested she may simply have been unaware that the group was getting ready to pose. The video does not confirm why she moved away, and there has been no reported explanation from the cheerleader herself.

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Talarico attended the game with his girlfriend, Brianna Menard, and spent time around the field before kickoff. He chatted with Texas cheerleaders, visited the student section, and took part in one of the Longhorns’ familiar game-day traditions by firing Smokey the Cannon. He also handled the coin toss.

The appearance marked his first visit to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium this season. A University of Texas graduate, Talarico had also attended a home game in 2025.

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After the win, he shared a message about meeting students and supporters. “Young people turned out in historic numbers to help us make history in Texas. I stopped by the student section to say thank you,” he wrote on social media. He also shared a simple message through a spokesperson: “Hook ’em horns.”

Outgoing Governor Greg Abbott was another political figure spotted near the field before the game.

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The attention around the sideline moment came on a day when Arch Manning gave Texas plenty to celebrate. The quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes without a turnover, throwing two touchdowns and running for another before leaving the game after three quarters.

Manning opened the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown. He later connected with Emaree Winston and Emmett Mosley V for scores, helping Texas build a 31-3 halftime lead. Safety Jelani McDonald added to the afternoon by returning an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

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Texas now turns its attention to the regular-season finale against Texas A&M on November 27. Manning knows what awaits the Longhorns in College Station, recalling the atmosphere from a previous visit.

“I remember it was loud. Yeah, real deal atmosphere. They’re going to give us their best shot, so we’re excited for the opportunity,” he said.

While the cheerleader’s brief appearance in the viral clip remains open to interpretation, Texas will now have its focus on finishing the regular season with another win.