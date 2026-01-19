Bloomington Bar Issues Emergency Alert After Hoosiers Fans Let National Championship Fever Overwhelm Them

Indiana University students and fans are taking the Hoosiers’ run at history extremely seriously. So seriously that they are ready to camp outside the bars in below-freezing temperatures nearly 12 hours before kickoff. We’re talking chairs, tents, and full-on camp setups!

Local reporter Max Lewis shared a video on X showing a long line of people eager to get a spot to watch the Hoosiers take on Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. But here is the kicker—it’s around 11 degrees outside, and it’s not getting any warmer.

Plus, the kickoff isn’t until 7:30 p.m. That’s an extremely long wait in the cold to watch the game on TV with a few ice-cold $5 domestics.

The situation could quickly go from delightful to dangerous, so recognizing the risks, the Upstairs Pub stepped in to intervene with a very public safety message.

“While we understand and appreciate the undeniable excitement for tomorrow’s National Championship game, we do ask that people put their safety first this evening,” the pub wrote on X. “Tonight’s temps are going to be dangerously cold overnight. Those conditions will put people who choose to try and camp at risk for exposure. Because of that fact, we are asking that you please not camp out overnight. We would ask that you please go home, get warm, and start the queue no earlier than 7 am tomorrow. The message concluded before expressing genuine excitement about opening doors at 11 a.m. for “an amazing day of celebrating Indiana University Football.“​

However, judging by the video footage, it seems like the fans have given the warnings no heed. Bloomington city officials were well aware of what was coming and prepared accordingly. They announced heightened police presence downtown and throughout select spots in the city ahead of the game.

“As fans come together to enjoy the excitement of the National Championship Game, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly,” said Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo. “Whether you’re hosting friends, attending a watch party, or cheering from home, plan ahead, look out for one another, and make smart choices—especially when it comes to alcohol consumption. Go Hoosiers.”

The Bloomington Police Department staffed up significantly for the event to manage the crowds. Buses and dump trucks are positioned to block the roadways and the alleys, keeping the vehicles away from those pedestrian-heavy places.

Now, as more Hoosiers make their way downtown, East Kirkwood Avenue may be closed to vehicle traffic. Parking is restricted all day on the 400–500 blocks of East Kirkwood and the 100 blocks of North and South Dunn Street. Uber and Lyft pickups and drop-offs are being redirected to Fourth Street.

The mayor’s message and fans’ excitement

Mayor Kerry Thomson revealed that Bloomington hotels were completely sold out despite the game being played in Miami. Fans have been traveling from across the region just to watch the Hoosiers alongside fellow supporters in the college town.

“We have lots of fans coming here to Bloomington to do what we do, which is cheer on our Hoosiers,” Thomson said, adding that the city had “all hands on deck for the night of the game—it’s all of our responsibility to keep one another safe.”

Local businesses were bracing for what could be their biggest day ever. Zachary Smith, a 20-year veteran bartender at Nick’s English Hut, the Bloomington institution nearing its 100th birthday, was expecting Monday to be his craziest shift in two decades. “The fact that you’re having meaningful games in November, December, and now January. I mean, forget about it. That’s awesome,” Smith said, adding that if Indiana wins, “watching people spill out into the streets and party, it’s awesome. There’s no other feeling like that.”

If the Hoosiers pull this off and claim their first-ever national championship, Bloomington will erupt in a way that no one will ever forget. And nobody’s going to care how cold it is outside. Captain Pedigo’s plea for “smart choices” regarding alcohol consumption will likely fall on deaf ears the moment the final whistle blows.