$3.4M Big 12 Coach Announced as Potential DeShaun Foster Successor as UCLA Closes In on Two Leading Candidates

Proven Big 12 coach thrown into the mix

Bob Chesney's career experience could come in handy

Ever since firing DeShaun Foster, UCLA’s search for the next head coach hasn’t settled yet. There have been several highly sought-after coaching names, but none of them were selected. In the closing moments of the regular season, insiders’ reports reveal that a Big 12 coach is highly considered for the next HC role at UCLA.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, Bob Chesney remains a top name in UCLA’s coaching search; however, sources have informed him that Arizona’s Brent Brennan is another top name emerging in their search. As the Bruins get ready to wrap up their regular season on Saturday, November 29, at USC, they strongly prioritize hiring in the near future.

Brent Brennan is a Redwood City, California, native who played for UCLA as a WR from 1993 to 1994. He spent most of his coaching career within the state, established a strong recruiting pipeline throughout the state, and can be a direct asset for UCLA’s talent pool.

He began his coaching career in 1996 at Woodside High School in California and has spent his entire career on the West Coast, being the head coach of San Jose State and Arizona, with an overall record of 44-59.

Notably, Brent is a proven commodity as a program builder, having taken San Jose from 2-11 in 2017 to 7-1 in 2020, and ultimately winning the Mountain West Conference title. He also led the Spartans to three bowl games.

In 2024, Brennan joined the Wildcats 2024, replacing Jedd Fisch, and his first season ended with a 4-8 record. However, he turned the program around with an 8-3 record, achieving improved metrics in both offense and defense.

He is currently under a five-year contract with the Wildcats, which runs through 2029, worth $17.5 million. The 52-year-old earns $3.4 million annually, with a maximum bonus of $1.2 million per year. His contract includes a $7.5 million buyout clause if UCLA chooses to pursue Brennan.

However, the race is still on for Brennan, with JMU’s Bob Chesney contesting for the same spot.

Bob Chesney as UCLA’s next head coach

Bob Chesney is the other hot commodity in the college football coaching carousel this year. The James Madison HC has led the Dukes to considerable success in a short amount of time. He has a 19-5 (.792) record since taking over the JMU in 2024.

In 2024, he led the program to the bowl games with a 9-4 record. This season, he led the Dukes to a 10-1 record and secured a spot in the Sun Belt Conference title game. Throughout his coaching career, regardless of the division, he has a record of 130-51, which includes a dominant run at Holy Cross, where he led the team to five consecutive Patriot League championships before taking the job at JMU.

Bob Chesney is a proven winner at lower division games, but has shown FBS competence through a bowl win and a conference title win. He is also the top contender at Penn State, where he has roots. The Bruins will be closing the season with both Chesney and Brennan being the top candidates for their next coaching role.

According to a five-year contract he signed in 2024, he earns approximately $2.75 million per year, with a maximum bonus of $1.2 million. His contract runs through January 2029 and includes a buyout clause of $1.25 million. Therefore, UCLA is in for some power-packed days.