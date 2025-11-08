$3.8M Coach Drops Subtle Career Hint as James Franklin Moves On From Virginia Tech

For once, the Head Coach headlines aren’t orbiting Lane Kiffin. Instead, attention has shifted toward lesser-known names climbing from smaller programs into Power Four conversations. Among them is JMU head coach Bob Chesney, who joined Wake Up Barstool this week to discuss his steady rise through the coaching ranks and the rumors swirling around his future.

Known for taking underdog programs and transforming them into contenders, Chesney’s name has quietly crept into conversations about Power Four vacancies. It includes Virginia Tech, where speculation around James Franklin’s next destination has kept the rumors spinning. On the November 7 episode of Barstool’s Big T, Conner Knapp asked Chesney if he ever addresses these coaching rumors with his players.

“We’re perfectly happy here. If you saw this student body and the stands, this is a big-time place to play and coach football. We love everything about it. Ultimately, are there things that someday may show up that are life-changing? Possibly.” Chesney said. Chesney’s content where he is, but not immune to opportunity. And why would he be? With a salary under $1 million, his ability easily outpaces his paycheck. Take, for instance, former JMU coach Curt Cignetti is now pulling in over $11 million annually at Indiana. So the logic of chasing a life-changing raise is hard to argue.

“But at the end of the season, I think a lot of different people have a lot of different decisions to make, our players included nowadays. To me, the best thing is open and honest, and transparent conversations with our players when those things come up. But we’re so focused right now on just being the best we can be.”

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney celebrates with the team during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

JMU has been the home for Bob Chesney for two seasons now. He led them to a 9-4 record in his first season and is currently leading the SBC East with a 7-1 record. Before JMU, Chesney inherited a program that had suffered eight straight losing seasons and turned it around with three winning campaigns and a division crown by 2012. His calling card? Leaving programs better than he found them.

This is exactly why schools like Virginia Tech are taking notice. His ability to overhaul rosters, elevate overlooked players, and forge competitive identities from limited resources has made him one of the most intriguing candidates outside the Power Four landscape. Yet, the jump from the Sun Belt to the ACC would be no small feat. Managing deeper rosters, navigating major recruiting pipelines, and withstanding relentless donor expectations mark an entirely different level of competition.

Meanwhile, the Hokies’ coaching picture remains unsettled. Virginia Tech is reportedly eyeing both James Franklin and Bob Chesney, but that could change. With rumors linking Franklin to other teams, it could mean Chesney takes the helm next season.

James Franklin has yet to decide his future after the PSU exit

James Franklin’s time at Penn State came to an end after his side lost to Northwestern at home last month. This marked the end of James Franklin’s 12-season tenure with the Nittany Lions, a long run that, unfortunately, ended on a sour note. But that has also freed the man who made PSU into a top side in the SEC.

He has been heavily linked to the Virginia Tech job, but CBS Sports insiders Chris Hummer and Richard Johnson report that Auburn and several other programs are also in the mix for Franklin’s signature. “He’s come up as a candidate at Virginia Tech, but Auburn, Florida, and LSU are also jobs to keep an eye on,” the CBS Sports report stated.

“He’s come up as a candidate at Virginia Tech, but Auburn, Florida and LSU are also jobs to keep an eye on.” Auburn gives the gravitational pull of the SEC and access to one of the richest recruiting territories in the country. Yet Franklin’s struggles against elite opposition (a 4-21 record versus top-10 teams) invite legitimate skepticism about how his formula would hold up under the relentless pressure of SEC Saturdays.

By contrast, Virginia Tech presents a more balanced proposition. The ACC stage offers breathing room, and the program’s infrastructure already provides a sturdy base for a long-term rebuild. With Athletic Director Whit Babcock’s support and a fanbase willing to trust the process, Franklin could gradually craft a contender that mirrors his vision. So even without a job, James Franklin has a plethora of options to choose from.