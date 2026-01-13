Bob Chesney Makes Big Promise to Late Donor after UCLA Receives $17.3M News

For UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, rebuilding a 3-9 program is proving to be a challenging task. While key players such as WR Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. left for greener pastures, it’s not all doom and gloom. The Bruins have got his back, packed with a $17.3 million financial chunk.

On Tuesday, UCLA announced $17.3 million investment to upgrade its athletic division. Out of which a whopping $9.3 million is reserved for the football program. At a time when the Bruins are tasked with attracting blue-chip prospects to Los Angeles, the million-dollar aid couldn’t come at a more opportune time.

“Larry fully understood the hard work and determination that was needed to be at his best both on and off the field, ” the head coach stated. “And this incredibly generous gift will make a big impact on helping us build a championship football team.

“I am very grateful to Larry and his wife Sheelagh for their support of UCLA and our football program. We will make sure that Larry’s legacy lives on by continuing to support our student-athletes and upholding our university’s True Bruin values.

The generous gift comes from UCLA alumnus, the Late Lawrence Layne, whose love for his alma mater is seen through his kind-hearted generosity through his contributions.

