Bob Chesney Sends Clear Message as UCLA Lands Five Blue-Chip Recruits Without Any Visit

UCLA is finally overcoming last season’s mistakes. After going 3-9 into the season and acing mid season firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, the team was facing a tough time. Their 2026 class also took a hit as they lost around 28 players in the portal. But now, Bob Chesney is building a solid momentum with the team and bringing in players without even scheduling OVs.

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Teams recruiting is getting better quickly under new coach Bob Chesney. Their 2027 recruiting class is now ranked around No. 10 in the country, which is a big jump from No. 59 last year. So far, UCLA has 12 new players joining. Seven of them are four-star recruits, like Zac Fares, Colton McKibben, Pole Moala, Khalil Terry, Jackson Roper, Jerry Outhouse Jr., and George Toia. These are strong players who can help the team early.

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They have also added some good three-star players like Jackson Hill, Mike Davis Jr., Cain Brackney, Michael Farinas, and Montana Toilolo. Many of these players are almost at the four-star level. What makes this moment even bigger for the team is that four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. committed to the team without taking an official visit, over Georgia.

Even OL Jackson Roper, running back Jayshon Gibson, DL George Toia, and safety Khalil Terry are in the list who joined the team without even waiting for OV. This shows how strong UCLA’s new momentum is. Even Reporter David Woods said that UCLA got five four-star players in just three days, even without official visits.

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Now, many might think that blue-chippers joining a program with a losing record is a big mistake. But that’s where people went wrong. Bob Chesney explains how solid their foundation is what attracting players to come into the team.

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“We’re sitting in as a coaching staff at a university, it’s the number one public university in the country, right, and then you add in the fact that it’s the most applied to school in the country, I think an 8% acceptance rate, so 100 people apply, 92 don’t get in, right, that’s elite,” Bob Chesney said to the reporters. “What happens on this campus, you know, because of the 8% acceptance rate.

Here, you’re talking about future CEOs, doctors, lawyers, engineers, you know, leaders of America, and this is rare air that our guys get to breathe every single day, surrounded by you know greatness, so I think that our you know the guys are committing understand that that this isn’t something that’s just a football decision this is a decision that could change their entire life.”

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UCLA’s 2027 recruiting class is coming from many different places. They have players from California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. This shows the diversity. When you compare this to the 2026 class, there is a big difference. After coach DeShaun Foster was fired in 2025, many players left, and the class became weaker. UCLA added 14 transfer players but did not get a single four-star recruit and even lost some top players.

Because of this, the 2027 class already looks much better than 2026. Looking at recent years, UCLA ranked 36th in 2025, 44th in 2024, and 24th in 2023. Now, the 2027 class is one of their best in years and their first top-20 class since 2018. In simple words, UCLA is clearly improving and building a stronger future.

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But they aren’t stopping just at this as Bob Chesney is eyeing other players too.

Bob Chesney looking for recruits to build momentum

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber was rising as one of the top players in the 2027 class. The Temecula, California native earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals after performing very well at the Oakland Regional, where he was the first quarterback selected.

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Weber is among one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks, and many schools were trying to sign him. UCLA and Cal were leading the race, and both had already hosted him for visits. He also had official visits planned with both programs. Best part is Weber spoke positively about UCLA and its coaching staff.

“I really like the new staff and what they’re building,” Weber said. “I sat in on quarterback meetings with coach Kennedy and with coach Chesney as well. I like the offense and how I would fit in. We talked about everything, including the depth chart, and right now, I’m still taking everything in and trying to digest it all, but UCLA is definitely a school I’m really comfortable with.”

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Now, let’s wait and see if Bob Chesney can continue the same momentum by bringing in top players into the team or not.