Bodycam Footage Captures Massive Brawl Between Ohio State & Michigan Players’ Infamous Fight, Reveals Key Details

With less than a month to go before the next big Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game, it almost feels like the Ohio State Police Department looked at the calendar and thought, ‘What better time than right now to drop the 2024 Columbus files?’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although some raw bodycam videos were released shortly after the incident, according to IncidentScope, these are new clips. Instead of watching from a nice, safe TV camera angle, fans are getting a gritty eye-level look at just how quickly college football’s biggest rivalry went off the rails.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand why everyone lost their cool so quickly, you have to remember just how shocking that game was. Unranked Michigan rolled into Columbus as a massive three-touchdown underdog and pulled off a jaw-dropping 13–10 upset over No. 2 Ohio State, securing its fourth straight win in “The Game” with a late field goal!

The police bodycam footage shows devastated Ohio State players standing in the south end zone and singing their alma mater when a few Michigan players grabbed their team flag and sprinted straight toward midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their plan was to plant the Block M right in the middle of Ohio State’s famous Block O logo, and honestly, that didn’t sit well with the Buckeyes!

According to the newly released bodycam footage, the moment the Buckeyes saw what was happening at the 50-yard line, things quickly got out of hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive end Jack Sawyer was caught on camera ripping the Michigan flag away and throwing it to the ground while the home crowd went wild. That instantly triggered an even bigger wave of fighting. Within seconds, trash-talking turned into an all-out brawl. Players in full helmets and shoulder pads were shoving, tackling, and throwing punches all over the place, while coaches, including Ohio State assistant James Laurinaitis, and team staffers desperately tried to pull players out of the pile.

That’s where the bodycam footage from the Ohio State University Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office really shows how crazy things got on the field. Through the officers’ cameras, you can hear cops yelling “back up!” and “stop it!” over the deafening roar of more than 100,000 fans as they try to wedge themselves between 300-pound linemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert pointed out afterward, normal crowd-control tactics just don’t work when massive athletes in full protective gear are charging at each other.

To make matters worse, dozens of unpadded people, including reporters, photographers, and medical staff, were caught right in the middle of the chaos with nowhere to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

With people getting knocked around and warnings being ignored, officers from three different department, Ohio State police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and University of Michigan police, made the split-second decision to use pepper spray.

The bodycam videos show bursts of spray going into the air above the crowd and toward players trying to join the fight. It worked almost instantly. Players from both teams started stumbling out of the mess, coughing, gagging, and rubbing their eyes while trainers rushed over with water bottles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another wild clip from the sheriff’s video, a deputy actually had to press an unactivated Taser against the lower back of a huge lineman trying to push past a police line, telling him to freeze before he finally backed off!

The whole thing lasted less than four minutes, yet someone still ended up getting hurt. Amid all the pushing and shoving, an Ohio State police officer was knocked off his feet and trampled, leaving him with a head injury. The footage shows other officers rushing over to check on him before he was taken to a local hospital overnight as a precaution.

Thankfully, he was released the next day and made a full recovery. Meanwhile, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could be seen standing across the field with quarterback Will Howard, looking completely stunned as bloodied and pepper-sprayed players slowly walked off the field!

ADVERTISEMENT

Once both teams were finally ushered down their tunnels and things calmed down, the punishments followed. The Big Ten Conference didn’t waste any time, hitting both Ohio State and Michigan with $100,000 fines for violating sportsmanship rules and putting people in danger, though nobody was suspended. On the police side, internal reviews determined that officers were justified in using pepper spray given how dangerous the situation had become.

No players or coaches ended up being charged, aside from one fan who jumped from the stands onto the field and was arrested for trespassing. The incident was so wild that an Ohio lawmaker even proposed a bill to make flag-planting at Ohio Stadium a felony.

With the next chapter of the rivalry right around the corner, watching these Columbus bodycam videos again makes it easy to see why everyone is still talking about the incident. When Michigan running back Kalel Mullings called out Ohio State afterward for not knowing how to lose, and Ryan Day backed his players for defending their home logo, it proved that the bad blood runs much deeper than football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the raw police footage takes away all the polished TV glamour and shows what really happens when pride, heartbreak, and tradition collide at midfield, setting the stage for another blockbuster matchup when these two rivals face off again.