Boise State Football Mourns as Iconic Former Head Coach Passes Away

The first game on Boise State’s famous blue turf was a significant moment for the program. But it also marked the beginning of Lyle Setencich’s time as head coach. Decades later, that moment remains one of the biggest landmarks in Bronco football history. Now, Boise State is mourning the same man who helped kick-start that era.

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On Thursday, the football program announced that former head coach Lyle Setencich had passed away at 81, prompting tributes from across the Boise State community. The university did not announce a cause of death.

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“Rest in peace to former head coach, Lyle Setencich,” the program wrote on X.

Long before becoming head coach, Setencich helped build one of the greatest teams in school history. He joined Boise State in 1980 as defensive backs coach before becoming defensive coordinator. That same season, the Broncos captured the NCAA Division I-AA national championship, beating Eastern Kentucky 31-29 in the title game. That success led Boise State to promote Jim Criner to head coach in 1983.

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Setencich coached during a period when Boise State was establishing itself as one of the strongest programs in Division I-AA. His defensive background helped create disciplined teams that consistently ranked among the Big Sky Conference’s best. In all, he compiled a 24-20 record in four seasons as head coach. Most importantly, he was the first head coach to lead Boise State in its inaugural game on The Blue in 1986.

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“He was a disciplinarian, definitely liked things his way,” Setencich’s former player Ryan Gutierrez said about him to East Bay Times. “He was really passionate, a good guy. He cared about his players. He’d scold you, but if you did something good, he’d let you know.”

Players and colleagues often described him as a teacher first and a coach second. Even after leaving Boise State, he remained respected for developing players and assistant coaches rather than chasing attention. His influence became part of the foundation that later helped Boise State rise into one of college football’s most successful Group of Five programs. He then moved to Cal Poly, where he built his most successful tenure.

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Lyle Setencich’s ‘militant’ style of defense revolutionized several programs

Lyle Setencich served as Cal Poly’s head coach from 1987 to 1993, leading the program to great heights with a 41-29-2 record in seven seasons. By all measures, he was a defensive genius of his time, prioritizing a hard-nosed and physical style of football. Former players described him as “militant” and someone who would “get in your face.” Because of those principles and an uncompromising defensive approach, excellence followed him wherever he went.

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“He was more of an old-school type coach, a militant who would get in your face,” Setencich’s defensive lineman, Lorenzo Alexander, said about him to East Bay Times. For his former DL at Cal, Tom Sverchek, Lyle did everything to make him a standout player.

“He wanted to make sure everyone on the field was tough and had a strong mind and a lot of will. His whole emphasis was being physical and putting in the work,” Sverchek said. “And he expected you to show signs of retention.”

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Lyle Setencich was Cal’s defensive coordinator and LBs coach from 1997 to 2001. He led the Pac-10 in total defense in 1999 and the conference in sacks (44) in 2000. After finishing up his Cal stint, he went to Texas Tech as their DC and stayed there for 5 years, until 2007, before finally bidding adieu to coaching. His legacy at Boise State transcends championships; he built the foundation for the program’s rise.

He helped stabilize Boise State during an important period and won 35 games in four seasons. Today’s Broncos compete on one of the sport’s most recognizable fields. Setencich was the head coach who first stood on that blue surface. That alone guarantees his place in Boise State history, and his passing closes another important chapter in the story of Bronco football.