Boise State TE Names Spencer Danielson’s New Locker Room Weapon Who Can Replace Ashton Jeanty

Everyone knows how good the 2024 Boise State team was, along with their Heisman finalist running back, Ashton Jeanty. But for the folks less versed in Boise State’s elite talent last year? Just watch the highlights of the Oregon game they played. Even though the team lost by a narrow margin of 34-37, it was a resilient showing, taking on a powerhouse team and then almost successfully punching above their weight. From then on, the rest of the journey was easy.

The Broncos finished their rest of the season defeated as Ashton Jeanty topped the rushing charts in every game they played. Even in that Oregon game, Jeanty rushed for 192 yards and, in total, accumulated 2,601 rushing yards, nearly breaking Barry Sanders’ record (2,268 yards). However, now having made it to the playoffs for the first time, the Broncos are trying to replicate the season and find themselves in a dilemma of replacing Ashton Jeanty, who was the 6th pick in the NFL draft.

While trying to find the same production in a player that Ashton Jeanty provided realistically would be a herculean task, the team would still need a reliable running back to at least give some of the production. But, head coach Spencer Danielson already had found the solution to that problem as he brought Malik Sherrod from Fresno State to replace Ashton Jeanty. Moreover, according to the returning tight end Matt Lauter, Sherrod seems like a real deal.

The tight end, in his latest interview after the third practice of the fall camp, was asked how Sherrod’s camp was going. Lauter, without any hesitation, said, “Yeah. Having a good camp,” and explained how good Sherrod is and why he can be a realistic replacement for Jeanty. “He’s an incredible athlete. He’s able to find windows, and you know he’s fast and shifty. So, as long as our offensive line and our tight ends are able to block correctly in our run schemes, he’ll be able to find lanes, and we’re excited to see that for sure,” concluded Lauter. Moreover, the tight end has every reason to be excited about Malik Sherrod’s talent.

As a redshirt Junior, Sherrod had an incredible 966 rushing yard season, after which he earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention as he finished with 1,462 all-purpose yards. Even better? In his sophomore season, the guy rushed for 428 yards and accumulated 175 kickoff return yards, paving the way for his later years at Fresno State. Although Sherrod’s 2024 season was marred by injury as he played just 4 games, the running back is now raring to replicate his past season heroics at Boise State. So, can Boise State do it again in 2025?

Can Boise State repeat the 2024 heroics?

Boise State lost Ahmed Hassanein, whose departure may bring some gaps in the pass rush. Then there’s the departure of Dirk Koetter, who left after elevating the Broncos’ offense to 5th nationally (scoring offense) and 10th in total offense last year. Despite these setbacks, Maddux Madsen returns after passing for 3,018 yards and rushing for another 221 yards. Apart from him, players like Jayden Morgan provide some stability in defense, too. And that’s why Lauter is excited about Boise State’s chances.

“You know, the offense is doing very well in the air and on the ground, so I’m excited for what’s to come. Tight tight end room, very similar depth to last year. This team’s bonded very well. I think our offense is able to when we’re in rhythm, we’re very scary. And that starts with communication and our prep for practice. But I feel like we’ve been for the first three practices, I feel like we’ve been in rhythm pretty well,” declared Lauter.

Matt Lauter himself was pivotal for Boise State’s season as he notched up 619 yards and also took up crucial duties in blocking schemes. His return is also a crucial aspect of the Broncos’ chances in 2025, as other players like Tyler Keinath, Mason Randolph, and Roger Carreon return in the O-line, making things favorable for the team.