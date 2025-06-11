Boulder’s Finest & Deion Sanders’ Son Send 6-Word Message After His Health Update

Deion Sanders has been in Colorado for 2 years now. And in this window, he’s become a part of Boulder’s identity. He single-handedly turned things around for Colorado football and has set it on a course for great things, at least for the near future. Coach Prime has ushered in a prime era for the city, especially in terms of revenue. Now, as the NFL icon deals with some concerning health issues, Boulder’s best are letting their beloved coach know that they’re here for him.

The past 2-3 years were the most eventful in Deion Sanders’ tenure as a head coach. When he arrived in Colorado, he got to work on taking the Buffaloes to new heights. CU football saw rejuvenation under his control. The combined star power of Coach Prime and his sons got people to regard Colorado as an elite program. He’s yet to publish an impeccable season as HC, falling just shy of 10 wins in last year’s season. But Deion Sanders has become synonymous with the idea of Colorado and Boulder. The city is remembering their beloved coach as he takes some time off for himself, facing an “unspecified health issue.”

Deion Sanders abruptly left Boulder for Texas, sparking worry among its residents and ardent CU fans. This was before the Buffs’ summer camps began on campus, and he also urgently pulled out from another event where he was scheduled to address the community. Fans were worried because of how suddenly he left. Because Sanders has become such an integral part of Boulder’s culture, an equally important element of the city is also extending its support and warm wishes to the coach. The Sink, Boulder’s most iconic restaurant and bar, wished Coach Prime a speedy recovery. On the restaurant’s Instagram page, they shared a post that read, “Rest up. We’re rooting for you.”

A post shared by The Sink (@thesinkboulder)

The Sink just completed 100 years of its existence in Boulder and is known for its signature dish—the Sinkburger. It also shares a special connection with CU, as part of a college tradition. Actor Robert Redford, who studied in Colorado for some time, worked here as a janitor.

The Sink has also hosted visitors like Barack Obama, Anthony Bourdain, and Guy Fieri. The restaurant is as iconic as Coach Prime and is hoping that its contemporary gets back up on his feet soon. Deion Sanders Jr., who is currently in Texas and looking after his father, is expressing his gratitude for the support. Coach Prime also took to social media to assure fans that things are looking good for now, and is hoping to come back to Boulder at his best.

Coach Prime and Deion Sanders Jr. are thankful for well-wishers

Deion Sanders is resting up at home, where he is joined by his eldest son. With both of his younger brothers being extremely busy at the most important times in their lives, Bucky is filling in for them. He re-shared a story that acknowledged the support from the iconic restaurant as a mark of appreciation. Boulder is eagerly awaiting news on Coach Prime’s health, and Deion Jr. revealed that his father is “feeling well” for now. It’ll be some time until Coach returns to Boulder, and until then, Bucky will be by his side.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through… I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him,” he said in a recent livestream. However, Coach Prime also assured his fans and well-wishers that there’s no reason to worry, and he’ll be back in the city that is his second home as soon as possible.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to glorify God so please believe—God got me!” he wrote on X.

The Sink is a customary experience for every CU student, and Coach Prime is the face of Colorado football. One icon is honoring the other as they take a few moments to sort out their issues. When Deion Sanders does get back to Boulder, the city will once again boast of its two legendary phenomena.