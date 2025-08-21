Bowling Green Forced to Pull Unexpected Eddie George Move After Rival’s Disrespect

The I-75 rivalry between Bowling Green and Toledo is college football drama at its finest. These two Mid-American Conference foes, separated by just about 20 miles, have battled fiercely for decades in what’s dubbed the “Battle of I-75” or the “Black Swamp Showdown.” With a series near deadlock, Toledo leads 43-42-4; the intensity of every meeting can be felt miles away. Fans love the sheer competitiveness and bragging rights on the line every season, making every game an emotional roller coaster for both fan bases. And now with Eddie George at Bowling Green, the energy is different.

But it’s not just the scoreboard or trophies that get the adrenaline pumping. Toledo has a literal missile in their arsenal, or should we say, it always had one on display, at least. This decommissioned missile sits outside Toledo’s Glass Bowl, ominously aimed straight at Bowling Green’s Doyt Perry Stadium, sending a bold, if unexpected, message across the football battleground. This visual threat has become a symbol of the fierce competitive fire Toledo fans bring to the Black Swamp showdown.

Then came the latest twist this week, with Bowling Green firing back in a way that took the rivalry to another level. Brett McMurphy tweeted, “Latest in Bowling Green-Toledo rivalry: Falcons have put up this @EddieGeorge2727 billboard near Toledo’s campus to counter Toledo’s decommissioned missile outside the Glass Bowl aimed directly at BG’s Doyt Perry Stadium.” The billboard, featuring the legendary Eddie George and the bold invitation, “Come see Coach Eddie George,” is a statement. By placing the billboard near Toledo’s turf, Bowling Green showed they’re not backing down from the missile spectacle, bringing the rivalry’s psychological warfare front and center.

The recent intensity only adds flavor to what has been a rollercoaster rivalry. The games in 2022 and 2024 were nail-biters, with Bowling Green upsetting Toledo in snowy conditions in 2022 with a 42-35 win and smashing a 41-26 victory at the Glass Bowl in 2024. But it’s important to remember Toledo’s dominance from 2010 to 2017 when the Rockets won nine straight games, including a 66-37 blowout in 2017. Those years dented the rivalry’s competitive glow, but recent close contests and stronger Bowling Green showings have reignited the fire, making every meeting unpredictable again.

This rivalry is about scores and trophies, but with a hard-hitting punch of passion, pride, and a bit of mind games. Toledo’s missiles have sparked the feud for years, but Bowling Green’s recent answers in the form of Eddie George’s billboard prove this battle is far from over. Fans on both sides should brace for another season loaded with drama, heart, and intensity. One thing’s for sure: in the Battle of I-75, expect nothing less than fireworks.

Eddie George takes the helm at Bowling Green

“It’s here. Walk outside, smell the fresh cut grass in late July, early August. You know it’s time for football.” With that simple yet powerful line, Eddie George, Heisman Trophy winner, NFL Rookie of the Year, and four-time Pro Bowler, is beginning a new chapter as the head football coach at Bowling Green State University. After a successful four-year stint at Tennessee State, where he turned around a struggling program, George officially stepped into the Division I-A (FBS) world in 2025, bringing with him passion, leadership, and a fresh vision. “I’m not going to put a record on it… I want to focus on what it takes to be a champion—the habits that are associated with it,” George said at the MAC Kickoff event. His mantra, GUTS, stands for Gumption, Understanding, Tenacity, and Sacrifice, values he expects his team to live by on and off the field.

The new coach isn’t coming in empty-handed. George has brought key staff with him, including offensive coordinator Travis Partridge and defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher, while also welcoming Greg Nosal to share offensive duties. He also boasts the best recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference, a necessary boost since last season’s offensive numbers were modest, with only 192 rushing yards and 12 non-kicking points returning. But there is hope in stability, as George points out the “veteran offensive line unit that’s been together” and the arrival of veteran quarterback Drew Pyne, a graduate transfer with impressive experience. Pyne started 10 games for Notre Dame in 2022, leading them to an 8-2 record, and is expected to bring leadership and composure to a Falcons team hungry for resurgence.

George isn’t just focused on football either. He’s very vocal about the importance of education and discipline, especially in the evolving world of NIL and the transfer portal. “Yes, I do believe in NIL. I think there is a place for it,” George acknowledged, but with a clear qualifier: “Education still matters, getting a degree—that’s where it matters… How are they being set up for long-term success? You can’t just throw money at them and that’s going to be it.”

This is his broader life philosophy, shaped by his own journey as a student-athlete, NFL star, and now coach and businessman. “Discipline matters, education matters, fighting through adversity and having answers to go through that matters. That’s why we play the game. That’s the life lessons to the game,” he concluded, signaling that Bowling Green fans have much to look forward to both on the field and beyond.