Boycott Fox Movement Begins After Dave Portnoy Announcement For College Football

Why is it that everything FOX Sports does in college football unites fans against the network? FOX is already on the hot seat for its programming schedule this season, and its latest move just got fans angrier. The network will be collaborating with another controversial sports outlet: Barstool Sports and Dave Portnoy. That has led to fans fearing for the standards of their college football content, who just want to enjoy the best of the game. And so, a clarion call has been sounded to boycott FOX Sports.

Front Office Sports reported that FOX can soon partner with Barstool Sports, pending a deal agreement. Once that happens, Dave Portnoy will be a face you see on FS1 during gamedays. And, he will feature on one of the most criticized college football pre-game show: the Big Noon Kickoff. The program, anyway, had fans miffed, but the addition of Dave Portnoy is what makes this a recipe for disaster for some fans.

“Fox Sports continues to ruin football,” wrote one user. The network sure has built a reputation for itself for not giving fans the best of football. Big Noon Kickoff was already controversial for its timing, because it breaks the usual tradition of watching the game at 9 pm on a weekend. “Boycotting fox,” wrote another, having had enough of the network’s programming for college football. And when you add Dave Portnoy’s hard-to-digest takes, fans will not want to tune in to FS1 anymore.

Fox will broadcast some of the biggest games of the season, including the epic Texas–Ohio State game. Buckeyes fans are already fuming at the network because this high-stakes matchup will be part of Big Noon Kickoff. And now that the controversial figure of Dave Portnoy enters the mix, things just got more complicated for Fox.