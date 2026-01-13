Brady Quinn Breaks Silence on Curt Cignetti’s Indiana as Cheating Allegations Blow Out of Proportion

Before the season began, no one saw Indiana anywhere near the national title conversation. It’s been 58 years since the Hoosiers last won a Big Ten championship, let alone competed for a national title. That’s exactly why rival fans haven’t held back, accusing Indiana of cheating during its historic run. But that narrative finally went too far. Former Notre Dame star Brady Quinn had seen enough and decided to break his silence.

“Is it odd that they’ve now had four games this season where the first or second play of the game for them defensively has been a pick-six?” Brady Quinn said on the 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe podcast. “That seems rather improbable. But it’s like four or five games where they’ve like literally had to pick six in the first or second play of the game. So, there’s a thought or an idea, and this was floated out on social media. It might be some coaches leaking this stuff out because they’ve got someone on their defensive staff who has a cyber intelligence background.”

“I have no idea what that means, like what role that’s going to play? But they feel like there’s the potential that there’s some cloud hacking that could be going on.”

And that’s where things really got wild. The chatter picked up after analysts like Bud Elliott said, “Indiana is so buttoned up it’s almost like they know your plays.” Crazy scouting is unreal.” From there, the rumors snowballed fast. An X user, @GoatKiffin, even went as far as to point out that they were “hacking into VEO/Pixellot software.” This software consists of automated camera systems used for practice film and allows access to cloud drives that store opponents’ playbooks.

Those claims include bizarre moments like Indiana’s pick-six against Oregon in the Peach Bowl and a blocked punt return against Illinois on September 20. Sorry to the sore losers, but none of that is cheating. What Indiana showed was elite film study and preparation, not foul play. Take that interception against Oregon, for example. Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds’ pick on the first play from scrimmage didn’t shock the Indiana staff at all.

Defensive coordinator Bob Haines later explained they already knew “tells” in Oregon’s offense during film sessions. Ponds knew what was going to happen. So he read the quarterback’s eyes, recognized the receiver’s alignment and release, and broke on the ball. That level of detail is nothing new under Curt Cignetti. His program takes an almost obsessive approach to preparation.

He is constantly self-scouting, breaking tendencies, and hunting for any small giveaway opponents might show. There’s been no evidence of wrongdoing, no NCAA investigation, and at least one coach who faced Indiana this season brushed the rumors off as “asinine,” saying the Hoosiers are simply “really f—ing good” and extremely well coached.

Fernando Mendoza earned his Heisman the right way

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal didn’t hold back when talking about Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Even though Mendoza stood on the opposite side in Miami’s debut title game, Cristobal made it clear during his Monday press conference just how much respect he has for him. He called Mendoza “the best football player in the country.”

Cristobal said Mendoza ticks every box you’d want in an elite quarterback. He praised his ability to stay “two steps ahead” of defenses, pointing to his mastery of coverages, fronts, protections, and anticipation. And honestly, Mendoza’s 2025 breakout season backs all of that up. At just 22 years old, he became the first Hoosier ever to win the Heisman Trophy.

That’s not a reputation you build by cheating. The 22-year-old led the nation with 41 passing touchdowns, threw only six interceptions, and completed 73% of his passes. He was at his best when it mattered most. In the CFP quarterfinals and semifinals, Mendoza torched elite defenses like Alabama and Oregon. He threw eight touchdowns with zero picks across those two games.

No wonder Cristobal couldn’t help but heap praise on him, even as a rival coach. There’s also a personal connection behind the respect. Cristobal and Mendoza’s father share South Florida roots, having played high school football together at Columbus High School. Cristobal even recalled their 6–4 district championship season and a massive upset over state No. 1 Southridge. That kind of history makes the admiration feel even more genuine.