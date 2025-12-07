brand-logo
BREAKING: ACC Makes Bid For Both Miami & Duke in Playoffs

By Kamran Ahmad

Dec 7, 2025 | 11:22 AM EST

Miami, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Duke are the teams that are standing at the crossroads of playoff qualification after yesterday’s results. The grim part? ACC might not even have a single team this year in the 12-team playoff. Duke is 8-5 on the season and ranked lower than G-5 conference winners Tulane and James Madison. Whereas Miami is ranked 12th, and moving up under rank 10, making the playoffs seems unlikely. But ACC has now taken the matter into its own hands.

According to a report, the ACC has sent an official document making a case for both Miami and Duke to be included in the 12-team bracket. “The ACC sent documentation to the CFB Playoff committee late Saturday arguing for both Miami and Duke to get into the playoff,” reported CaneSport’s X account.

This is a developing story

