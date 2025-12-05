BREAKING: Alabama’s Penultimate 2026 Game Before Iron Bowl Announced – and Kalen DeBoer Won’t Mind It

A few days ago, Alabama made some changes to its future schedules. The most prominent was the USF one. The Tide were scheduled to play the Bulls in 2026, but the two programs mutually agreed to move the game to the 2032 season. Instead of USF, Kalen DeBoer’s team included Chattanooga in their schedule for the next season. Today, we got an exact date for that game.

The Crimson Tide will face Chattanooga on November 21 next year, just one week before their all-crucial Iron Bowl game against Auburn during rivalry week. Even this year, Alabama had Eastern Illinois as a non-conference game in Week 13.

It’s all about stacking the deck for playoff glory. After a brutal stretch of four straight ranked wins earlier this season, only to stumble against Oklahoma, the Tide know the strength of schedule is king in the expanded 12-team CFP era. With the SEC locked into nine conference games, Kalen DeBoer’s crew needed non-con buys to control chaos, not road warriors that could tank their metrics. So, they mutually agreed with USF to punt that Sept. 12 home game, swapping it with the Mocs.

To be very honest, it’s not a shocking thing. Bama’s never gone a full year without an FCS tune-up since 2008, and they’re 12-0 lifetime against UTC, dating back to 1908 with a 2023 romp. Swapping FBS for FCS? Smart cash play. USF demanded hefty guarantees ($1.5-2M), while Chattanooga’s a lighter lift. They last played i 2023, and Alabama shelled out a cool $600,000 guarantee to lure the FCS squad from the Southern Conference for that late-season tune-up. Why so generous?

Powerhouses like Alabama drop these paydays to pad records without real risk; the Tide steamrolled the Mocs 66-10. For UTC, that $600k was a financial lifeline. Mark Wharton, Chattanooga’s AD, called it a game-changer for their program. It’s a win-win situation for both programs. And guess what? SEC giants like Ole Miss ($1.6M to ULM) and Texas A&M play the same tune.

The new Auburn face

Alabama can stack up all its easy games before it faces the Tigers; the fear is inevitable. Their momentum took a hit this season as Auburn fired Hugh Freeze midseason. Plus, the Tigers’ lack of rhythm ended up giving the Tide their 27-20 win. However, the most interesting part is that Alabama will be facing a new Auburn in 2026, headed by freshly minted playcaller Alex Golesh.

The 41-year-old offensive wizard signed a six-year deal on November 30, 2025. Freeze got the boot after a dismal 15-19 mark and 12 losses in his last 15 SEC games, leaving interim DJ Durkin to steer a 5-7 ship. AD John Cohen needed a program builder with edge, and Golesh fit like a glove. Why him? Golesh turned USF from a 1-11 dumpster fire in 2022 into a 23-15 powerhouse over three years. His Bulls exploded offensively with No. 2 in total yards (501.7/game), No. 4 in scoring (43 PPG).

They stunned Florida in Gainesville and climbed to No. 18 in the AP Poll during a 6-1 start. Golesh didn’t take an extra minute before molding into his new role. He retained Durkin, poached USF assistants like OC Joel Gordon and Kodi Burns. He even landed 16 signees on Early Signing Day. So next season, the Iron Bowl might be a bit difficult for Alabama.