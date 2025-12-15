BREAKING: Big 10 Nebraska Rival Named First Choice for Dylan Raiola

Husker Nation was left stunned as news broke that QB Dylan Raiola is entering the transfer portal. Speculation had been swirling ever since the quarterback went down with a broken fibula, but the move is now official. The 20-year-old is preparing for a fresh start. And guess what? Within minutes of announcing his decision, the former Nebraska quarterback had already dropped the first choice about his future school.

“Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp,” CFB writer Chris Hummer posted on X.

Right now, Raiola has shown interest in the Ducks, but the program hasn’t shown any public interest in him. Even so, his college production makes him a highly sought-after option and one of the hottest names in the transfer portal.

This is a developing story