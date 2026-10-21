BREAKING: Big Ten Program Fires Head Coach After 5 Consecutive Losses

A 4-8 finish last year should have been a wake-up call for Maryland. Instead, the Terrapins are staring at another season spiraling out of control, having dropped five consecutive games to fall to 2-5. The patience in College Park has finally run out, and after eight seasons, Mike Locksley is no longer the man in charge.

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“Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program,” said Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics.

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“On behalf of the University of Maryland, I want to thank Michael for his dedication to our football program and the genuine care he showed our student-athletes. Michael represented Maryland with pride, strengthened our connection throughout the state and the region, and made a lasting impact on the young men he coached. We are grateful to Michael, Kia, and his family for everything they have contributed to our university.”

After enjoying three consecutive winning seasons and bowl victories between 2021 and 2023, the Terrapins lost their momentum, stumbling through back-to-back 4-8 campaigns with just one Big Ten win in each season. Under Mike Locksley, Maryland managed a 39-54 overall record and a disappointing 17-52 mark in conference play.

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The Terrapins’ last Power Four victory came in September 2025, when they stunned the Wisconsin Badgers 27-10. Since then, Maryland has struggled to regain its footing.

Despite a disappointing 2025 campaign, the program decided to retain Mike Locksley for the 2026 season rather than move on.

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Athletic director Jim Smith, who arrived in College Park in July 2025, announced the decision last November, promising increased financial support for the program in a bid to turn things around. However, with results continuing to disappoint, that investment has yet to translate into meaningful progress on the field.

The university has confirmed that a comprehensive national search for Maryland’s next head coach will begin immediately. Officials say the process will remain highly confidential, with the primary goal of finding a proven leader capable of developing student-athletes, building a championship-caliber team, and restoring the Terrapins to contention.

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“Maryland football and this community mean a great deal to me,” said Locksley. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this program for so many years, and for the relationships I have built with our players, staff, alumni and supporters.”

“I am proud of the work we have done together and remain deeply invested in the success and well-being of the young men in this program. They deserve our continued support, and I will always want the best for them and Maryland football.”

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With Locksley gone, Maryland has appointed defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as interim head coach. But the decision comes at a steep price: the Terrapins owe their former coach $9.94 million, with half the buyout, $4.97 million, due as a lump sum within 60 days of his termination.

Locksley will receive 65% of his remaining contract compensation, with an initial lump-sum payment followed by equal installments covering the remainder of his buyout through 2029.

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According to CFB insider Pete Thamel, “There’s no offset or mitigation on the deal, which means Maryland will pay all of it even if Locksley lands another job.”

The buyout adds to Maryland’s financial strain as the program lags behind its Big Ten rivals in revenue. In FY2025, the Terrapins generated just $5.04 million in football ticket sales, the lowest among the conference’s public universities. By comparison, the 16 public Big Ten schools averaged $25.83 million, while Rutgers ranked second-lowest at $9.24 million.

Several names have emerged as potential candidates to take over as Maryland’s next head coach, including Memphis’ Charles Huff, Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, UNLV’s Dan Mullen, UMass’ Joe Harasymiak, Yale’s Kevin Cahill and Western Michigan’s Lance Taylor. However, with several options reportedly in the mix, Maryland’s ultimate choice remains a mystery.

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Up next for Maryland is Illinois, and it will be interesting to see how the Terrapins perform under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.