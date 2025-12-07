BREAKING: Big 12 Impose $500K Fine on Iowa State Over Issue Partly Caused By Matt Campbell

After an 8-4 season with the Cyclones, head coach Matt Campbell decided to part ways with the program. Penn State acquired Campbell in hopes that he could rebuild the team after a disastrous 2025 season. However, his move to the Nittany Lions has created an unexpected situation within the Big 12.

Following confirmation of Matt Campbell’s departure, Iowa State has officially declined its bowl invitation to close out the 2025 season. Even with the hiring of Washington Huskies assistant Jimmy Rogers as the new head coach, the Cyclones are not expected to participate in a bowl game. On3 college football insider Brett McMurphy reported the news on X.

“Iowa State turns down bowl bid, sources told @On3sports. Cyclones are 2nd Big 12 team that was bowl eligible that opted not to play & could be subject to a league fine, source said.” McMurphy’s post read.

The reason is likely because the players don’t want to risk their health since a lot of them plan to hit the portal due to Campbell’s departure. This could lead to the program getting fined $500,000 by the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State is the second Big 12 program to opt out of the bowl game, with Kansas State also deciding not to play the game after head coach Chris Klieman retired. The NCAA will pick replacements based on APR, with the top five being Rice, Auburn, UCF, Mississippi State, and FSU.

This is a developing story