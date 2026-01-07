BREAKING: Caleb Downs Announces Emotional Decision Between NFL & Ohio State Return

After Ohio State’s loss to Miami, the focus shifted on the players who had a decision to make on their future. Caleb Downs, the Alabama transfer who has been the leader of the Buckeyes’ defense, has been projected as a top 10 pick in the draft. Now, he has announced his decision.

The elite safety confirmed on social media that he will enter the 2026 draft. Downs has built an incredible resume over the past three years, while NFL franchises took note of his quick rise in CFB. However, he was in the midst of a big dilemma.

“It’s a champagne problem,” he said in the January 7 episode of Downs 2 Business. Either way, it’s a celebration to go back to school and be with my teammates, or to go [to] the dream that I had when I was a kid. So, it’s something that’s been on my head for a minute. But, I’m just thankful to be in a situation and for my family for walking me through it and everything like that. But, I think it’s time to go to the NFL.”

This is a developing story.