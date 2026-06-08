BREAKING: Court Overturns NCAA’s Verdict on Brendan Sorsby’s Future

The NCAA has faced a setback in another eligibility case after a court provided temporary relief to a quarterback the governing body had barred from the 2026 season. Texas Tech QB Brendran Sorsby will now be available to play for Joey McGuire’s team.

As per On3, Sorsby has obtained a preliminary injunction from a Lubbock court in the NCAA’s earlier decision to deem him ineligible over his betting-related offenses. The first hearing in the case was held on June 1, when Sorsby’s lawyers asked for an immediate verdict.