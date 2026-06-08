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BREAKING: Court Overturns NCAA’s Verdict on Brendan Sorsby’s Future

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Jun 8, 2026 | 11:03 AM EDT

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BREAKING: Court Overturns NCAA’s Verdict on Brendan Sorsby’s Future

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Isha

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Jun 8, 2026 | 11:03 AM EDT

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The NCAA has faced a setback in another eligibility case after a court provided temporary relief to a quarterback the governing body had barred from the 2026 season. Texas Tech QB Brendran Sorsby will now be available to play for Joey McGuire’s team.

As per On3, Sorsby has obtained a preliminary injunction from a Lubbock court in the NCAA’s earlier decision to deem him ineligible over his betting-related offenses. The first hearing in the case was held on June 1, when Sorsby’s lawyers asked for an immediate verdict.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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