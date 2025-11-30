BREAKING: Lane Kiffin Strikes First Coaching Team Blow Against Ole Miss

The weeks-long coaching saga around Lane Kiffin is coming to a brutal end, with the head coach burning all the bridges he built at the program. It is now clear that Kiffin is leaving Oxford for Baton Rouge. However, the breakup is going worse than the program would have hoped.

Ahead of the big announcement, Kiffin made it clear that he wanted his assistants to follow his footpath to the next home. At this stage, reports seemed to confirm that Kiffin isn’t leaving alone, as a coaching staff made the decision to follow him to his next home.

According to AYS Sports’ report on X, Charlie Weis Jr., who has been with the Ole Miss coaching staff since 2022 and is currently serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rebels, is planning to follow Lane Kiffin to LSU. The decision means that when Ole Miss plays next in the playoffs, they won’t be just without their head coach. Even their offensive playcaller will not be on the sidelines.

To make matters worse, more exits are in the pipeline, as Lane Kiffin has allegedly given an ultimatum to his staff that if they don’t join him on his flight to LSU, they won’t be a part of his staff at Baton Rouge. This comes a day after reports of Lane Kiffin wanting to lead Ole Miss in the playoffs while taking over the head coach position at LSU.

Weis Jr., as a quarterbacks coach, played a big role in developing Jaxson Dart and now Trinidad Chambliss. Both have had a monstrous season of their time with Ole Miss. Dart reached 4000+ passing yards as a senior in 2024, scoring 29 touchdowns. This made him a 1st round NFL draft pick in 2025 for the New York Giants.

On the other hand, Trinidad Chambliss has thrown for 3,016 passing yards with 18 touchdowns this season and is ranked No. 6th in QBR with an 85.8 rating. However, the coaching changes could cause a setback in his playoff run with the Ole Miss Rebels.

With that being said, OC’s move isn’t something surprising, as Kiffin & Weis’ connection falls beyond Ole Miss. Before joining Ole Miss in 2022, Weis worked under Kiffin at FAU as his offensive coordinator for two years, 2018 to 2019, before Kiffin left.

Potential interim replacement for Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss, in its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, faces coaching challenges, as the Rebels officials reportedly confirmed that they won’t be allowing Lane Kiffin to coach in the playoff after accepting an offer from the rival program. The same thing will apply to Charles Weis Jr., if the reports turn out to be true.

At this stage, Chris Low of On3 confirmed that the Rebels’ DC Pete Golding is expected to be named interim head coach at Ole Miss, leading the program into the CFP. Sources indicate that he could potentially secure a long-term position with the Rebels in the event of Kiffin’s departure.

“Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to remain at Ole Miss and will coach the Rebels in the playoff. Golding could also be a candidate to replace Kiffin as Ole Miss’s head coach.” The 41-year-old has been with the Rebels since 2023 as a defensive coordinator, and it’ll be his first time taking over the interim head coaching role.