BREAKING: Marcus Freeman Announces Future After Months of Giants’ Hot Pursuit

The Giants showed strong interest in Marcus Freeman after firing Brian Daboll, with the Notre Dame head coach reportedly near the top of their list. Since no formal interviews were requested by late December, Freeman may have taken the idea off the table by addressing his future directly on X.

“2026…run it back. Go Irish,” Freeman posted on X.

It’s clear the Irish head coach is staying put. He’s not going anywhere. That’s a tough break for the Giants, though. They were genuinely hoping to land a true CEO-type coach with strong leadership and command of the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeman’s name has circulated around the Giants ever since Notre Dame chose to opt out of the postseason after missing the 2025 College Football Playoff. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo even confirmed on Sunday that New York’s interest was real.

“I expect him to be the foremost of the college candidates,” Garafolo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But let’s be honest, the leap from college to the NFL is risky. Sure, Jim Harbaugh has made it work. But plenty of legendary coaches like Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier, and Lou Holtz all found out the hard way that the pro game is a different animal. That’s exactly why they eventually went back to college. Freeman doesn’t seem eager to roll those dice right now. It’s not just the Giants, either.

The Tennessee Titans have also done their homework on Freeman. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Tennessee “has done its research, too.” And it makes sense why. Freeman has gone 43–12 in just over four seasons at Notre Dame. He stepped in to coach the Irish in their final 2021 game after Brian Kelly left for LSU and then took over the job full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At just 39 years old, Freeman has built an impressive résumé, even without NFL experience. The Chicago Bears drafted him in the fifth round in 2009. But he retired a year later after doctors discovered a heart condition during a routine physical. Plus, Freeman has never coached in the NFL. Instead, he began his career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked his way up and eventually became Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator in 2021 before taking over as head coach soon after.

Even though Marcus Freeman is staying in South Bend, all his star players won’t take the field together for one more run under him. The blow that cut the deepest? Jeremiyah Love is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Freeman loses his ground support

Jeremiyah Love delivered a somber update on his Notre Dame future. It signalled the likely end of his storied Irish career after a record-shattering junior season. In a December 13, 2025, SportsCenter interview amid Heisman Trophy buzz, the 20-year-old running back said, “I’m most likely done,” as he weighed entering the NFL Draft against the slim chance of returning. “I gotta do what’s best for me… take care of my family,” he added.

Love’s hint capped a junior year for the ages, where he erupted for 1,372 rushing yards on 199 carries (6.89 yards per tote, fourth nationally) and 18 rushing touchdowns (third in FBS). He added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores, totaling 21 all-purpose touchdowns. The ground chaos legit broke Jerome Bettis’ 1991 Notre Dame single-season mark. The announcement’s sadness amplified Notre Dame’s controversial 10-2 finish, snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite Love’s heroics.

“It was a sad feeling,” Love reflected at a Times Square presser. Opting out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU, Notre Dame prioritized rest. But Love’s exit leaves a void. Moving on, he is projected as a top-10 pick, potentially No. 8 to Arizona. Love formalized his draft declaration on December 16 via Instagram, praising Notre Dame’s “incredible football support staff” for molding him.