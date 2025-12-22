BREAKING: Mario Cristobal Announces Kicker for Cotton Bowl After Miami Miss 3 FGs

It was a huge relief for head coach Mario Cristobal when his side edged past the Aggies in the first round of the playoffs. However, the game also exposed several concerning issues, most notably with kicker Carter Davis, who had a night to forget. Cristobal later addressed those concerns, along with the questions surrounding Davis’ place in the team ahead of the upcoming Cotton Bowl.

After missing three field goals against the Aggies and setting an unfortunate College Football Playoff record for the most field-goal misses in a single game, Davis’ place on the team came under heavy scrutiny. Cristobal, however, shut down the speculation, confirming that Davis would remain the starting kicker for the quarterfinal matchup against Ohio State.

Cristobal explained that strong winds played a major role in the misses in his appearance on the Joe Rose Show, saying that the conditions significantly altered the ball’s trajectory. The coach emphasized that Davis, who had successfully converted 14 of his 16 field-goal attempts prior to the game, was more affected by the environment than by his technique.

“It looked like there was a hurricane out there,” said Cristobal.

