BREAKING: Matt Campbell Goes Back to Big 12, Lands New DE for Penn State

ByYogesh Thanwani

Jan 6, 2026 | 12:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
Deion Sanders’ Colorado rebuild continues to unravel. And the departure of true freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson to Penn State is just the latest gut punch in what’s become a full-blown roster exodus. Matt Campbell easily won this battle. McPherson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass rusher from IMG Academy, played in 10 games during the 2025 season and put up solid numbers for a true freshman. He got 16 tackles, eight quarterback pressures, half a sack, and a blocked punt across 202 defensive snaps. 

For new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell, landing McPherson is the high-ceiling developmental project that made him successful at Iowa State. The three-star prospect has three years of eligibility remaining and showed enough flashes to suggest he could develop into a great edge rusher. 

Penn State has a proven track record of sending defensive linemen to the NFL. And McPherson becomes the Nittany Lions’ 21st transfer portal addition since it opened on January 2nd, joining fellow defensive linemen Alijah Carnell from Iowa State and Keanu Williams from UCLA in Campbell’s defensive line overhaul.

