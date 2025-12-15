BREAKING: Michigan Football Hints Coaching Announcement is Underway as Jedd Fisch Inches Closer

Michigan has one of the most difficult tasks in the offseason, as it works on replacing Sherrone Moore. The coaching carousel has thinned out, and the good candidates have been hired away by other programs. But Michigan might be nearing its pick soon, as the buzz around Jedd Fisch’s move to Ann Arbor grows.

Though Michigan football is in chaos at the moment, it did take some time out to keep fans engaged. Recently, Ann Arbor firefighters installed a chimney behind the stadium’s videoboard, Swanky Wolverine reported on Instagram. This chimney’s job is to indicate where UM is with its coaching search. Per the account, maize smoke has been blowing out for the past 3 days. It means that a replacement for Moore hasn’t been named.

But the mood at Ann Arbor is charged with excitement. Swanky Wolverine posted December 13 that a blue smoke is “coming soon” – which would mean UM has made a decision.

This falls in line with the growing buzz around Jedd Fisch’s reported move to Ann Arbor. According to Polymarket and Kalshi, the odds of the Washington head coach replacing Moore have now increased to 52%. Kenny Dillingham and Kalen DeBoer were the top favorites for the job, but they have now dropped out as candidates. Dillingham is set at ASU after earning an extension, and it is unlikely that Alabama will let go of DeBoer – even if he gets knocked out of the playoffs.

Fisch had been pitched as a candidate for a plethora of open head coach roles during the season. What makes him a good candidate for Michigan is his record at Arizona, where he helped turn around a crippled program. He left Arititleith a 10-3 finish in his final season of coaching the Wildcats. He’s done a good job at Washington as well, and was even in contention for the Big 10 title until the loss to Wisconsin this year.

His offensive mindset and prowess of striking a rapport with quarterbacks could be a great fit for Michigan. Demond Williams had been a name to watch out for this season, who met the expectations around him. If Fisch does arrive at Michigan, he’ll get to work with the elite Bryce Underwood, who will be focused on chipping away his rookie mistakes next season.

Though Jedd Fisch is the next best choice for Michigan right now, he sent them a worrying message after winning the LA Bowl.

Jedd Fisch sends a disappointing message to Michigan fans

Michigan also has an in when it comes to this Jedd Fisch saga. The HC worked with the Wolverines from 2015-2016 as QB and WR coach, and passing game coordinator. He’s been part of 2 great seasons under Jim Harbaugh, so he knows what the standard is at Ann Arbor. Plus, the fact that this opportunity is at one of the most prestigious teams in CFB should also excite him. All the cards seem to line up. But much to the dismay of Michigan fans, Fisch has no intention of leaving.

“I’m fully focused on our team,” Fisch told the press after the LA Bowl victory, when he was asked about these rumors. “I think our team worked really hard this whole week and we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that. That’s all I would say on that.

“Those lists are made by people who have no idea what’s going on, honestly. “They have no idea how excited I am about the youth in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the fact that we’re playing six or seven true freshmen. No idea how excited I am about the fact that Demond Williams, I believe, has a chance over the next year or two years after this to be one of the all-time best quarterbacks that have come through this area.”

The future is really exciting for Fisch at Montlake. He signed the 16 best recruiting class of the 2026 cycle – 9 places up from the 2025 finish. It is headlined by talents like 5-star OT Kodi Greene and 4-star RB Brian Bonner. The former flipped his commitment from recruiting superpower Oregon, and Fisch also landed the commitment of Kekua Aumua from Florida this month. These names, paired with the already developing talent under Fisch at Washington, should make the Huskies a really powerful unit next season.

Michigan football is now in a serious dilemma. The season has been a pretty sub-standard one for the program, and it hasn’t been able to wipe off the stain left by the sign-stealing scandal. And now, they’re without a head coach. Until that blue smoke billows out, fans will remain anxious about who leads their beloved team.