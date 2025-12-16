brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

BREAKING: Michigan QB Hits Transfer Portal

ByYogesh Thanwani

Dec 16, 2025 | 9:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

BREAKING: Michigan QB Hits Transfer Portal

ByYogesh Thanwani

Dec 16, 2025 | 9:25 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Michigan’s quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis is heading for the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Ann Arbor with almost nothing to show for it. The former four-star recruit out of Charlotte’s Providence Day School was once considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024. He was ranked as the No. 8 QB nationally and the No. 106 overall player. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But his Michigan career never got off the ground. Davis appeared in just three games over two seasons and threw a grand total of two passes in mop-up duty. That’s not exactly the trajectory you envision when you sign with a program like Michigan, especially when you arrive with the kind of hype Davis had coming out of high school.​

The writing was on the wall once Bryce Underwood showed up. The former five-star-plus prospect and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class obliterated any chance Davis had of seeing meaningful playing time. The recent Sherrone Moore scandal was all the more reason for Davis to jump ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved