BREAKING: Michigan QB Hits Transfer Portal

Michigan’s quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis is heading for the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Ann Arbor with almost nothing to show for it. The former four-star recruit out of Charlotte’s Providence Day School was once considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024. He was ranked as the No. 8 QB nationally and the No. 106 overall player.

But his Michigan career never got off the ground. Davis appeared in just three games over two seasons and threw a grand total of two passes in mop-up duty. That’s not exactly the trajectory you envision when you sign with a program like Michigan, especially when you arrive with the kind of hype Davis had coming out of high school.​

The writing was on the wall once Bryce Underwood showed up. The former five-star-plus prospect and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class obliterated any chance Davis had of seeing meaningful playing time. The recent Sherrone Moore scandal was all the more reason for Davis to jump ship.

