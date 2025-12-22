brand-logo
BREAKING: Notre Dame Add New P4 Team to Football Schedule, Giving Up on 100-Year USC Rivalry

ByAkash D

Dec 22, 2025 | 12:48 PM EST

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame announces big changes to its football schedule. The Fighting Irish have reportedly changed their 2026 and 2027 game against USC, putting a temporary halt to the historic rivalry series. The Irish will now play a Big 12 team instead, and their newer opponent confirmed the scheduling changes.

According to Pete Thamel’s report on X, Notre Dame has announced a new series with BYU in 2026 and 2027, ending their longstanding series with USC. This will mark a temporary halt to the historic series for the first time since 1926. USC’s transition in conference from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten could be the reason behind the schedule, as they already have a tough conference schedule.

BYU Cougars confirmed the rescheduling news with an official update. As per the new schedule, Notre Dame will play BYU in Provo in 2026 and in South Bend in 2027.

(This is a developing story…)

