BREAKING: Ohio State QB Hits Transfer Portal

Ohio State is feeling the effect of the transfer portal after its heartbreaking end to the 2025 season with a loss to Miami last night. After tight end Jelani Thurman announced his decision to enter the portal, the Buckeyes’ QB Lincoln Kienholz is also following suit.

Before the 2025 season started, Ohio State saw a QB battle featuring Julian Sayin and Kienholz. In his third season with the Buckeyes, Kienholz, a former four-star prospect from the 2023 class, has found it tough to secure regular playing time behind Sayin, who won the QB1 job and hasn’t looked back.

With Sayin firmly established as the starter and ineligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, Kienholz acknowledged that tough conversations have taken place with head coach Ryan Day and the QB coach about his future.

“I’ve definitely had conversations,” Kienholz said. “I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you gotta play. So I’ve had conversations with Coach Day and also with Coach Fessler a little bit about it.”

Kienholz hasn’t been invisible, despite his resume lacking starting experience. This season, he has made six appearances and completed 11 of 14 throws for 139 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He showed off his mobility by running for 66 yards and two touchdowns. His most extended action came during the 2023 bowl loss to Missouri after an injury to Devin Brown, a tough spot that didn’t go his way.

“It’s difficult for sure. Just being a backup quarterback’s hard, ‘cause you are one play away, but then you also might not be playing at all that year,” Kienholz said. “So it’s tough for sure. But also, just being prepared for that situation is important, ‘cause once you get your chance to go out there, you gotta capitalize on it.”

