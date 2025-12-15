BREAKING: Pat Fitzgerald Nabs New MSU Position Coach from $5.5B NFL Side

Pat Fitzgerald has been working methodically to build his coaching staff since arriving in East Lansing. And the defensive line position has been one of the last pieces of the puzzle. Fitzgerald has been patient in his search, reportedly targeting candidates who fit his defensive philosophy and culture. That patience appears to have paid off as the Spartans close in on their target.​ Michigan State is working to hire $5.5B Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere for the same role, according to On3.

The 27-year-old Baltimore native is a former Minnesota player and assistant coach who spent five seasons as a defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. After his playing career, DeLattiboudere quickly climbed the coaching ranks, serving as Minnesota’s defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator before being promoted to assistant head coach. He joined the Cardinals in February 2025, making the jump to the NFL after building a reputation as an excellent recruiter and developer of talent.

CBS Sports first reported that he was Michigan State’s target for the position. If finalized, DeLattiboudere would bring youth, energy, and Big Ten recruiting ties to a Spartans program desperately trying to rebuild its defensive front under Fitzgerald’s leadership.​