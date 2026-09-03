BREAKING: SEC Punishes Lane Kiffin & LSU With Lawsuit

Lane Kiffin has barely reached the starting line at LSU, yet the new Tigers coach is already at the center of one of the biggest fights college football has seen this offseason. What started with a handful of former NFL players trying to return to college has now pulled the SEC directly into the courtroom against the Tigers.

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According to ON3’s Pete Nakos, the SEC has filed a lawsuit against LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin. “Defendants waged a deliberate and coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes to play football for LSU during the 2026-27 season,” the lawsuit states.

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The SEC has specifically named Louisiana State University, the Board of Supervisors of LSU, President Wade Rousse, AD Verge Ausberry, and football head coach Lane Kiffin as the defendants in the lawsuit. The conference’s position is straightforward. It believes its member schools should not be allowed to bring back athletes who signed professional contracts, appeared on professional rosters, or otherwise entered the professional ranks.

The SEC approved its new rule last week. The vote was 15-0 among league presidents and chancellors, with LSU abstaining. The conference also approved serious penalties for violations. A head coach could be suspended for half a season, while the school could face a fine equal to 50% of that sport’s annual operating budget. Kiffin, meanwhile, has made it clear that he does not intend to back away from the players while the courts allow them to compete.

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BREAKING: The SEC has filed a lawsuit against LSU and head football coach Lane Kiffin, @PeteNakos reports. "Defendants waged a deliberate and coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes to play football for LSU during the 2026-27 season." https://t.co/pxJ1TtVnI5 pic.twitter.com/HKsOSFnQ8Z— On3 (@On3) September 3, 2026

“Every one of them was emphatic about, ‘If they can help us win, bring ’em,'” Kiffin said after meeting with the LSU’s players’ leadership committee. “We understand we have a team that’s practiced together and worked together all offseason, but one of them said, ‘Hey, this is how it works at the next level, and this is how the real world works.’ So that made me feel a little better in the struggle and being torn back and forth.”

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The dispute began after former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright and former Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris decided to return to college after short NFL stints. Both followed Kiffin to LSU after spending last season with the Rebels. Wright had been with the Cleveland Browns. Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints after starting all 15 games for Ole Miss in 2025. Both were given a path back to college by a Louisiana court.

That immediately put LSU in the SEC’s crosshairs. The conference had already warned that it could punish schools using former professionals. Then a Louisiana judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the SEC from enforcing those penalties. The SEC now wants that order lifted.

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SEC is willing to explore every avenue against LSU’s “defiance”

After the TRO, the SEC was forced to comply, and that allowed Wright and Harris to sign scholarships with LSU. However, the conference is still pursuing legal avenues to stop LSU from welcoming former NFL players on its roster. Now, the SEC’s lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama has come on the same day that a hearing is going on in Louisiana regarding the preliminary injunction granted to the former NFL athletes.

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“Despite the SEC’s longstanding rules prohibiting professional athletes from returning to college athletics, Defendants saw this as an opportunity to be exploited,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendants have continued their campaign to engage in willful efforts to recruit and soon roster professional athletes in direct defiance of the Professionalism Rules. Defendants’ conduct has already harmed the Conference and threatens to cause further substantial harm if not curbed.”

The SEC is arguing First Amendment violations by LSU in the lawsuit. It’s a similar argument that the Big 12 had used while pursuing legal actions against Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby. However, the Sorsby case is still going on. The SEC’s argument has not stopped with LSU.

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Other SEC schools have reportedly discussed severe responses if the Tigers proceed with former professionals, including possible sanctions and even more drastic measures. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has also urged the SEC to consider “all measures available,” including suspending or removing LSU from the conference. That shows just how far this has gone.