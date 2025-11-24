BREAKING: UCLA Nearly Declare Nico Iamaleava’s College Football Season Is Over

Nico Iamaleava’s big gamble has dealt him an ugly result this season. Neither did his addition to the Bruins bring the program any help, nor was the offense any help to him. But after the Washington game, he might as well begin packing his bags.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Iamalaeva took a brutal hit last weekend after being dragged by Washington’s Bryce Butler in a sack. He left the game after the blow, and it has now left him with some troubling problems. Tim Skipper said on November 24 that the QB is now on a day-to-day basis, especially because Iamaleava suffered neck spasms during the Washington game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UCLA QB had suffered a concussion in the Nebraska game and had missed the OSU clash while in protocol. This development is a major snag on his future plans. Before the season, Iamaleava said that he’ll enter the draft if he has a good one this year. That plan might have been in place since his Tennessee days. With this injury, Iamaleava can throw this season’s and the NFL plans out of the window. Even if the QB decides to risk it in the 2026 draft, there’s no way he’ll find a good spot in the NFL. Especially not with his UCLA numbers.

He has a total of only 1,728 passing yards and 12 TDs, and has been intercepted 7 times this season. The offense rallying around him has been just as bad, further denting his performance. He did show improvement during UCLA’s 3-game winning streak, putting his rushing ability to the test. But with 4 straight losses after that period, Nico Iamaleava’s 3 season in college football has turned out to be a disaster. There’s little hope for him in the draft in such a condition.

“I don’t expect Iamaleava to declare for the 2026 draft. I’d put him in the Day 3 conversation right now for next year, but it makes sense for him to keep developing before entering the 2027 or even 2028 class,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote after the Penn State game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nico Iamleava’s health becoming fragile indicate that this season has practically ended for him. Concussions are a serious injury, and the affected person needs a good amount of time to bounce back to 100%. The Washington injury has probably exacerbated the QB’s already delicate state that might have lingered all along. His comeback in the USC game looks extremely risky, and he should ideally sit this one out.

But if he has to get back on draft analysts’ good books, Iamaleava also has to begin work. With how dreary his draft stocks look, it is imperative that the QB sticks it out for at least one more year. He still has a choice, but everyone knows how desperately he has to use his last remaining year of eligibility. Who knows, he might actually be a really good prosect in the next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Todd McShay bullish about Nico Iamaleava in the 2027 draft

Nico Iamaleava has to plan out his future carefully now. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and the correct option would be to use it. The weird thing about the QB is that despite his struggles at UCLA, he still can’t be written off. He had a brilliant run as Tennessee’s QB1 – it is what made him the best prospect in the transfer portal. Next year, if Iamaleava does stay on and gets on that 2024 level of mojo, things can look really, really bright for him. Todd McShay, after going through his performance in those 3 wins, is convinced the QB will make a mark in the 2027 draft.

“Not only don’t leave Nico out of that, Nico does special things that I got to see again in the last three tapes, he was relaying to me, special things that maybe some of those other guys can’t do,” McShay said. “Yeah, we got questions about maturity and how he handled the Tennessee situation and all that stuff, he’s coming into his own. Go back and watch those three tapes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Iamaleava clearly has potential. One of his biggest plus points from this year is his rushing ability. He might not have the arm strength yet, but he can still be a threat on his legs. One more year in college football can work wonders for his problem areas, especially in his passing attack. 2027 is going to be stocked with a lot of talent, but Nico can be one of the best of the lot.

We already had a feeling that Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA run might not be his best. But after assessing his current state, what a disaster has it been for the QB. Where will he find himself in the future, after this beating?