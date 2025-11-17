BREAKING: Virginia Tech Prepares James Franklin Announcement News

After weeks of speculation, Virginia Tech has finally decided on Brent Pry’s successor. Former Penn State head coach James Franklin has been one of the most talked-about names in Blacksburg, and it seems time to make it official. A recent leaked conversation has excited Hokies fans, even though no official announcement has been made yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Someone snapped a picture of an AV tech’s computer during today’s men’s basketball game against Charlotte, and guess what? It pretty much confirms James Franklin will be VT’s next football head coach. The first text read, “Do you by chance have a mockup in case Franklin’s announced in a day or two?” And while the other person replies with a positive answer, the screenshot shows James Franklin wearing sunglasses with “Home” written underneath. The screenshot leaked on Reddit pretty much says it all. Just weeks ago, Franklin was steering Penn State’s massive ship, but a brutal late-season skid punched his ticket out of Happy Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Brent Pry already out after a disappointing 0-3 start and an embarrassing home loss to Old Dominion, the Hokies are now aiming for a significant change. There is genuine interest surrounding the potential arrival of Franklin, despite his reputation having some baggage.

Although Penn State reached the College Football Playoff semifinals less than a year ago, its performance has since declined sharply. This downturn culminated in a surprising loss to UCLA, a team that had not even led in a game all year. Additionally, their home defeat to the Ducks only added fuel to the fire.

By the time Northwestern stunned the Nittany Lions in front of their home crowd, Franklin’s record against AP top-10 teams became a notable statistic. He has a staggering 4-21 record against such elite programs, resulting in a dismal .160 winning percentage, making it the third-worst among coaches with at least 25 such games since 1936.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these challenges, it is hard to overlook Franklin’s potential. He has achieved double-digit wins in six of the last 11 seasons, including the last three years, and has accumulated 104 wins at Penn State and 128 overall as a head coach. The Hokies view him as a proven recruiter and program builder, even if he comes with a few scars from past battles.

That’s why the early stages of talks aren’t a bad thing for both parties to break the ice. Plus, Franklin’s joining the Hokies can have a real domino effect on his former workplace, Penn State. For starters, the money side is massive. Franklin’s contract included a hefty $49M buyout. But if Franklin lands another job, like the Virginia Tech gig, Penn State only has to pay the difference between his old salary and his new one. With Virginia Tech expected to pay him well, Penn State could wind up saving millions. Recruiting is another huge piece of this puzzle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Franklin’s known as one of college football’s top recruiters. He has pulled talent from key states that also matter for Virginia Tech. If Franklin packs up his recruiting pitch and heads south, don’t be shocked if a few coveted recruits, or even some current players, follow him to Blacksburg.

The GOAT’s endorsement

If the GOAT of college football delivers a verdict that James Franklin is the perfect fit for the Hokies, nothing beats it. Nick Saban, the legendary seven-time national champion coach, recently shared his honest thoughts on James Franklin sitting in the Virginia Tech helm. “This would be a great hire for Virginia Tech,” Saban said on “College GameDay.” “You would get a class guy and a class coach who would be very successful, I’m sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big Ten Football Media Days Jul 24, 2024 Indianapolis, IN, USA Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium IN USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 20240724_gma_ga3_0770

Coming from a coach of Saban’s stature, that’s a glowing endorsement. Plus, Franklin’s resume speaks volumes. Besides Saban, Pat McAfee chimed in, too. He pointed out Virginia Tech’s massive investment of around $250 million planned in the coming years, with NFL coach Bruce Arians advising the program. Virginia Tech just cranked up its athletics budget in a huge way. The Hokies signed off on a massive $229 million boost over the next four years.

The budget’s set to hit about $190 million this year and climb to $212 million by 2030. And President Tim Sands summed it up perfectly. He says this move is basically opening the “door to future success.” And this kind of money can easily cover the difference in James Franklin’s buyout from Penn State. So it’s a win-win!