Brendan Sorsby Addresses Texas Tech Gambling “Past” as NFL Future Takes New Turn

Brendon Sorsby’s gambling and eligibility saga began in late April. The NCAA has shut the door on his college career, while the NFL supplemental draft route disappeared, too. Now, with 2027 on the horizon, the former Texas Tech QB appears to be moving past his sins.

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On Monday, Sorsby broke his social media silence by sharing a compilation video on X featuring clips of himself running drills, throwing to a receiver, and studying film.

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“Leave the past in the past. Learn from it, grow from it. Full focus ahead on the things to come,” the former Texas Tech quarterback captioned his post.

His new videos gave the NFL scouts a good impression of his playstyle despite being away from the game. As per On3 insider Pete Thamel, “He’ll be evaluated among the top tier of quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.”

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Sorsby’s social media post comes after the NFL blocked his supplemental draft option, while last month, he finally broke his silence on the entire fiasco with comments on Paramount+’s The Program, a documentary detailing the timeline of his eligibility saga at Texas Tech.

In the documentary, Sorsby admitted he has “a ton of regret” over the betting saga that brought his college football career to an abrupt end and sent shockwaves through college sports.

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Sorsby was one of the most talked-about college football players over the summer. After spending a season at Indiana and another two at Cincinnati, the quarterback transferred to Texas Tech, arriving with hopes of helping keep the Red Raiders in the national championship picture.

But those lofty expectations quickly gave way to controversy in April, when Texas Tech announced that Sorsby was seeking treatment for gambling addiction after reports revealed that he had placed $90,000 on more than 9,000 bets on betting apps, including bets on Indiana while he was a redshirt freshman with the Hoosiers.

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What followed was a lengthy eligibility battle with the NCAA, which ultimately ruled Sorsby ineligible.

“I know how quickly things can go wrong,” Sorsby says in his first public comments since he was ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA earlier this year. “Everything can get ripped from you.”

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Sorsby’s legal battle, coupled with Texas Tech’s backing of its quarterback, fueled growing hostility toward the Red Raiders, with critics across college football increasingly portraying the program as a defiant villain.

“Looking back on it, I know that Texas Tech and I handled everything with integrity, and we did things the right way,” Cody Campbell, the prominent Tech megabooster and board of regents chair, says in the documentary.

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“I think this is something that could have been handled much more privately. We’re not going to forget about that, and I don’t think they’ll forget about it either when we’re up by 40 and still throwing the ball in the fourth quarter. That’s where the retribution will come.”

For now, the teams interested in him remain unknown. However, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets could be potential landing spots.

The 2027 draft class will be led by the likes of Arch Manning, CJ Carr, and Dante Moore. Then there are the likes of Trinidad Chambliss and LaNorris Sellers who’d be in the mix. Sorsby still has a few months to keep working on his craft. However, he won’t have any tape to show to NFL teams. His gambling history will add another layer to how high he gets picked in the draft.